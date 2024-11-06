Osun State governor, Governor Ademola Adeleke has described the death of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Taoreed Lagbaja, as “a huge misfortune”.

In a statement signed by the Governor, he commiserates with the President , Bola Tinubu, the Nigerian Armed Forces, the people of Ilobu and the wife of the deceased, Mariya Lagbaja over the unfortunate incident.

Governor Ademola Adeleke described Lt. General Taoreed Lagbaja as a very hardworking officer, a true workaholic, a fierce soldier, a replica of the traditional army officer with an ambitious plan for modernization and integration of the Nigerian Army

