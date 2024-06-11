The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja, has ordered the Provost Marshal of the Army to investigate the claims of maltreatment of civilian staff at Command Secondary School Ipaja, Lagos.This comes after protesting civilian staff of the Ministry of Defence Headquarters besieged the ministry over an alleged brutalization of their members by soldiers.

According to the statement, the Army Chief reaffirmed the commitment of the service to upholding the rule of law and the importance of its staff.