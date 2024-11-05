President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has promoted the acting Chief of Army Staff, Major General Olufemi Olatubosun Oluyede, to the rank of Lieutenant General.

The decoration of the acting army chief was held at the President’s office, during a ceremony held at the State House.

President Tinubu commended the military for its unwavering courage, dedication, and patriotism in maintaining the nation’s security.

The President Tinubu assured the military that the government would always listen to their advice and keep the country on the path of peace and prosperity.

The President attributed the success recorded in tackling terrorism and banditry to the “synergy’’ in the armed forces and urged the service chiefs to sustain harmony in their relationship for the betterment of the country.

Lt. Gen. Oluyede expressed deep gratitude and acknowledged the solemnity of the occasion.

He reiterated his commitment to upholding the vision of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, and to maintaining peace across the country.

Lt. Gen. Oluyede (N/9318) was granted Regular Combatant Commission as second lieutenant as a member of the 39 Regular Course on September 19, 1992, with seniority in the same rank effective September 12, 1987.

The acting chief of army staff participated in several operations, including the Economic Community of West African States Monitoring Group (ECOMOG) mission in Liberia, Operation Harmony IV in Bakassi, and Operation Hadin Kai in the North East.