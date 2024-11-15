About three thousand victims of the Maiduguri Flood disaster have benefited from non-food items to help them recover from their loss courtesy of the state’s Centre for Advocacy, Transparency and Accountability Initiative.

This is coming weeks after waters from collapsed Alau Dam washed away thousands of homes and businesses in Maiduguri the Borno State Capital.

Victims of the Maiduguri flood disaster have lost almost all they have.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As things gradually return to normal, many struggle to recover from their losses.

Advertisement

Non-Food items like blankets, kitchen utensils, mats among others are items brought to them by the Centre for Advocacy, Transparency and Accountability Initiative CATAI.

Additionally, the state now has a complaint desk run by the Borno State Flood Relief Disbursement Committee.

Flood victims will now have a platform to express their worries, especially about the relief effort and how to get further help.

The Flood victims appreciated the state government and CATAI for their prompt assistance.

Advertisement

They however desire a more all-encompassing assistance to help them pick up the pieces of their lives after the flood disaster.