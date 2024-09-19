Presidential Candidate of the New Nigeria’s People Party at the last presidential election, Rabiu Kwankwaso has visited Maiduguri, capital of Borno State to commiserate with government and people of the state over the flood disaster.

Mr Kwankwaso said his visit was to share in the moment of grief with victims of the floods as most people are saddened with the tragedy.

According to him beyond party politics, humanity comes first and unity of purpose is what makes the country great.

The former NNPP Presidential Candidate presented a Cheque of 50 million naira.