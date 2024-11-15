Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has handed over the the 250-bed hospital abandoned by the previous administration to private sector to complete and manage for effectiveness and efficiency.

This is in fulfillment of one of his promises that his administration will ensure the completion of all ongoing or abandoned projects that is of economic importance and development to the welfare and well-being of his people.

The project which is about 65 percent complete is expected to be opened in March 2025.

The hospital which is located at Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta was handed over to Viewpoint Health Management Services Limited and Pan African Capital Holdings through concession arrangement.

Governor Abiodun said the abandoned state specialist hospital, which was inherited from the previous administration would provide world-class health services to Nigerians when completed.

The Governor added that the hospital would be equipped with advanced facilities and cutting-edge technology for effective healthcare delivery, as well as serve as a referral centre for medical research, training, and innovation.

Key players in the concession agreement said the step taken by the State government will lead to transforming the whole place, actualize the vision behind setting up of the project and discourage medical tourism in the country.

Other key players in the state health sector say the initiative will improve healthcare outcomes, provide employment opportunities, and contribute to the socioeconomic development of Ogun State.

