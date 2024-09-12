It’s the third day of the Maiduguri flood, which has left over 200,000 people homeless and affected an estimated one million others.

As the search and rescue team began operations yesterday, more persons were rescued and evacuated to safer areas.

This morning, most IDP camps saw a large influx of people seeking refuge.

Though the government has put steps in place to meet the needs of the victims, the situation has become overwhelming.

One of the spillways of Alau Dam collapsed, causing a considerable increase in water flow downstream and aggravating floods in the surrounding villages.