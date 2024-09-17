The Borno state government has continued to receive commiserations from across the country over the flood incident that washed away over 40% of the metropolis and Jere local council.

This time around, the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun was in Maiduguri to sympathise with the government and people of the state over the incident.

He assured to rebuild all the four police stations destroyed by the flood waters in no time.

In the same vein, Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed has donated the sum of 250 million naira to the Borno state government, to assist in catering for the needs of victims of the flood disaster.

Advertisement

He also directed the Bauchi State Emergency Management Agency to cook food for ten thousand victims taking refuge in camps for 10days.

Advertisement

The Borno state government has continued to receive commiserations from across the country over the flood incident that washed away over 40% of the metropolis and Jere local council.

This time around, the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun was in Maiduguri to sympathise with the government and people of the state over the incident.

He assured to rebuild all the four police stations destroyed by the flood waters in no time.

In the same vein, Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed has donated the sum of 250 million naira to the Borno state government, to assist in catering for the needs of victims of the flood disaster.

Advertisement

He also directed the Bauchi State Emergency Management Agency to cook food for ten thousand victims taking refuge in camps for 10days.

Advertisement

The Borno state government has continued to receive commiserations from across the country over the flood incident that washed away over 40% of the metropolis and Jere local council.

This time around, the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun was in Maiduguri to sympathise with the government and people of the state over the incident.

He assured to rebuild all the four police stations destroyed by the flood waters in no time.

In the same vein, Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed has donated the sum of 250 million naira to the Borno state government, to assist in catering for the needs of victims of the flood disaster.

Advertisement

He also directed the Bauchi State Emergency Management Agency to cook food for ten thousand victims taking refuge in camps for 10days.

Advertisement

The Borno state government has continued to receive commiserations from across the country over the flood incident that washed away over 40% of the metropolis and Jere local council.

This time around, the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun was in Maiduguri to sympathise with the government and people of the state over the incident.

He assured to rebuild all the four police stations destroyed by the flood waters in no time.

In the same vein, Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed has donated the sum of 250 million naira to the Borno state government, to assist in catering for the needs of victims of the flood disaster.

Advertisement

He also directed the Bauchi State Emergency Management Agency to cook food for ten thousand victims taking refuge in camps for 10days.

Advertisement

The Borno state government has continued to receive commiserations from across the country over the flood incident that washed away over 40% of the metropolis and Jere local council.

This time around, the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun was in Maiduguri to sympathise with the government and people of the state over the incident.

He assured to rebuild all the four police stations destroyed by the flood waters in no time.

In the same vein, Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed has donated the sum of 250 million naira to the Borno state government, to assist in catering for the needs of victims of the flood disaster.

Advertisement

He also directed the Bauchi State Emergency Management Agency to cook food for ten thousand victims taking refuge in camps for 10days.

Advertisement

The Borno state government has continued to receive commiserations from across the country over the flood incident that washed away over 40% of the metropolis and Jere local council.

This time around, the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun was in Maiduguri to sympathise with the government and people of the state over the incident.

He assured to rebuild all the four police stations destroyed by the flood waters in no time.

In the same vein, Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed has donated the sum of 250 million naira to the Borno state government, to assist in catering for the needs of victims of the flood disaster.

Advertisement

He also directed the Bauchi State Emergency Management Agency to cook food for ten thousand victims taking refuge in camps for 10days.

Advertisement

The Borno state government has continued to receive commiserations from across the country over the flood incident that washed away over 40% of the metropolis and Jere local council.

This time around, the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun was in Maiduguri to sympathise with the government and people of the state over the incident.

He assured to rebuild all the four police stations destroyed by the flood waters in no time.

In the same vein, Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed has donated the sum of 250 million naira to the Borno state government, to assist in catering for the needs of victims of the flood disaster.

Advertisement

He also directed the Bauchi State Emergency Management Agency to cook food for ten thousand victims taking refuge in camps for 10days.

Advertisement

The Borno state government has continued to receive commiserations from across the country over the flood incident that washed away over 40% of the metropolis and Jere local council.

This time around, the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun was in Maiduguri to sympathise with the government and people of the state over the incident.

He assured to rebuild all the four police stations destroyed by the flood waters in no time.

In the same vein, Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed has donated the sum of 250 million naira to the Borno state government, to assist in catering for the needs of victims of the flood disaster.

Advertisement

He also directed the Bauchi State Emergency Management Agency to cook food for ten thousand victims taking refuge in camps for 10days.