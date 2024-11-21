Two non-governmental organisations, National Youths Inclusive Initiatives (NYII) and the Societal Safety Network have urged the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, not to yield to the emotional blackmail of the Osun state administration in order to free the governor’s appointee.

Their appeal is in reaction to the arrest of the Chairman of Osun State Park Management Committee, Nurudeen Iyanda Wakili, popularly known as Alowonle, with a police service gun and ammunition,

The groups equally criticised the Osun state government for allegedly shielding known criminals who are on the watchlist and wanted-list of police in the state.

The groups warned the government to stop rationalizing criminality, insisting the case of Alowonle must not be swept under the carpet.

The groups said this at a joint Press Conference held in Abuja by their leadership represented by Comrade Fasasi Sodiq, President, National Youths Inclusive Initiatives and Comrade Suleiman Salahudeen, Societal Safety Network.

Recall that on Monday night, Alowonle and his cohorts in the Road Transport Union were arrested by the police over allegations bordering on murder, attempted murder, unlawful possession of firearms, and malicious damage.

According to the acting State Police Command Public Relations Officer, Emmanuel Giwa-Alade, a petition accusing Nurudeen Wakili, a.k.a. Alowonle, of these crimes was submitted to the Commissioner of Police and referred to the Anti-Kidnapping Unit for investigation, which prompted the suspect and his cohorts after they had opened fire on the police at Ring Road Osogbo.

The Police’s account revealed that Nine (9) suspects, including Alowonle, were arrested at the scene but as they were being transported, some hoodlums sympathetic to Alowonle ambushed the police, forcibly rescued him and four others, who all escaped with handcuffs before the police finally trailed and rearrested Alowonle at his hideout.

