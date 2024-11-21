The House of Representatives has called for a N500 billion recapitalisation for electricity distribution companies in the country.

It wants the federal government to declare Distribution companies, DisCos, as non state actors and take immediate steps to address alleged reckless actions of Discos threatening the nation’s economy.

Electricity Distribution companies, better known as Discos, are still in the news, especially as it relates to alleged extortion of consumers.

Recently, the National Electricity Regulatory Commission, NERC, issued a stern warning to DisCos regarding the same accusations.

Ogun state member, Isiaka Ibrahim, seeks a probe into the activities of DisCos and plan to hold them accountable and safeguard consumer rights.

He accused DisCos of demanding additional payment for replacement of meters, even after paying for electricity meter installation

To address the challenges, the legislator is suggesting a N500 billion recapitalisation of the viable DisCos for Nigerians to truly reap the essence of their existence

A motion from 13 members led by Akwa Ibon legislator, Unyime Idem seeks the inclusion of the deplorable Odukpan-Itu federal highway into the 2025 Budget estimates.

The lawmakers say that the 83.3 kilometres road project, awarded in tranches since 2021, is still uncompleted, leading to loss of man hours

Another bill in the house of reps brings Nigeria closer to allowing Diaspora voting as the bill to achieve this scales second reading.

A bill to assure adequate funding for mineral resources exploration and extraction through Public Private Partnership, also passes second reading

Another bill seeking the creation of federal college of education (technical) in Ogute Okpella, Edo state also passed second reading

Another legislative business for lawmakers was the the call on the Federal Ministry of Education to increase funding for federal polytechnics.

