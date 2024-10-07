Suspected political thugs have attacked some local government council secretariats in Rivers State.

The attacks have prevented some of the newly elected local government chairmen from resuming for work after their swearing in by Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

The secretariats of Ikwerre, Emohua and Eleme Local Governments were set ablaze while sporadic gunfire forced workers to scamper for safety in Obio/Akpor Local Government.

The Chairman and other leaders were escorted out of the premises by their supporters after relative calm returned.

Police is yet to confirm reports of casualties suffered in different parts of the state as a result of the violence.

