Kogi State Governor, Ahmed Usman Ododo, has approved a new minimum wage of ₦72,500 for civil servants in the state, effective immediately.

This development comes after 17 state governors, including Kogi, established committees to implement the new minimum wage.

Speaking in Lokoja the state’s Capital, Governor Ododo said his administration has been working tirelessly to enhance the welfare of civil servants and promote economic growth in the state.

Gov. Ododo who noted that the effective date of the Minimum wage administration is with immediate effect also declared that the tax burden of the Minimum wage on the Civil Servants has been suspended for one year.

In his words “after taking a look at all the indices and to alleviate the financial burdens of the Civil Servants, we have graciously approved the total sum of ₦72,500.

Governor Ododo reiterated his commitment to improving the lives of civil servants adding that his administration would continue to provide better working conditions, social security, and fair wages.

The Governor said his dedication to the development of the State is demonstrated with initiatives such as infrastructure development, agricultural reform programs, and improved healthcare services.

