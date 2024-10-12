The Nigeria Immigration Service Kebbi State Command has held a decoration ceremony for newly promoted officers at the Command’s headquarters in Birnin Kebbi.

The ceremony was attended by traditional Leaders, top officials, colleagues, and family members of the promoted officers.

Comptroller of Immigration, Kebbi State Command, Saidu Daura highlighted the Work the Kebbi State command has achieved in recent times aandassur3d that the NIS is committed to enhancing national security and promoting professionalism within its ranks.

He congratulated the newly promoted officers, urging them to continue demonstrating exceptional leadership and commitment to duty.

Some of the promoted officers expressed gratitude to the NIS management and the Commander-in-Chief for recognising their efforts while pledging to redouble its efforts in ensuring effective border security, upholding immigration regulation, and national integrity.

The decoration ceremony serves as a morale booster, motivating officers to strive for excellence in their duties.

