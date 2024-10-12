Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma has advocated a diversified funding for public Universities.

Speaking at the pre-convocation lecture of Federal University Birnin Kebbi, governor Uzodimma noted that federal universities had once enjoyed 100% government subsidy, but the increase in the number of universities has strained government resources which is being restructured.

Represented by his Commissioner for Higher Education, Professor Chike Nwadike, Uzodimma noted that the creation of more universities has improved access to education.

He stressed that government allocations, the primary source of funding for most Nigerian universities, are currently insufficient as such in other to address this challenge, Uzodimma urged universities to explore internal revenue generation, particularly through research, to fulfill their mandates of teaching, research, and community service.

Advertisement

He added that this call to action is crucial, despite the support provided by TETFund, to ensure the long-term sustainability of Nigeria’s public universities.

Governor Uzodinma said by emphasizing the need for sustainable funding solutions, Nigeria’s public universities and the role of internal revenue generation in ensuring their continued success will need to be properly analysed to create an affordable Education for all.

Hauwa Mohammed

Advertisement

Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma has advocated a diversified funding for public Universities.

Speaking at the pre-convocation lecture of Federal University Birnin Kebbi, governor Uzodimma noted that federal universities had once enjoyed 100% government subsidy, but the increase in the number of universities has strained government resources which is being restructured.

Represented by his Commissioner for Higher Education, Professor Chike Nwadike, Uzodimma noted that the creation of more universities has improved access to education.

He stressed that government allocations, the primary source of funding for most Nigerian universities, are currently insufficient as such in other to address this challenge, Uzodimma urged universities to explore internal revenue generation, particularly through research, to fulfill their mandates of teaching, research, and community service.

Advertisement

He added that this call to action is crucial, despite the support provided by TETFund, to ensure the long-term sustainability of Nigeria’s public universities.

Governor Uzodinma said by emphasizing the need for sustainable funding solutions, Nigeria’s public universities and the role of internal revenue generation in ensuring their continued success will need to be properly analysed to create an affordable Education for all.

Hauwa Mohammed

Advertisement

Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma has advocated a diversified funding for public Universities.

Speaking at the pre-convocation lecture of Federal University Birnin Kebbi, governor Uzodimma noted that federal universities had once enjoyed 100% government subsidy, but the increase in the number of universities has strained government resources which is being restructured.

Represented by his Commissioner for Higher Education, Professor Chike Nwadike, Uzodimma noted that the creation of more universities has improved access to education.

He stressed that government allocations, the primary source of funding for most Nigerian universities, are currently insufficient as such in other to address this challenge, Uzodimma urged universities to explore internal revenue generation, particularly through research, to fulfill their mandates of teaching, research, and community service.

Advertisement

He added that this call to action is crucial, despite the support provided by TETFund, to ensure the long-term sustainability of Nigeria’s public universities.

Governor Uzodinma said by emphasizing the need for sustainable funding solutions, Nigeria’s public universities and the role of internal revenue generation in ensuring their continued success will need to be properly analysed to create an affordable Education for all.

Hauwa Mohammed

Advertisement

Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma has advocated a diversified funding for public Universities.

Speaking at the pre-convocation lecture of Federal University Birnin Kebbi, governor Uzodimma noted that federal universities had once enjoyed 100% government subsidy, but the increase in the number of universities has strained government resources which is being restructured.

Represented by his Commissioner for Higher Education, Professor Chike Nwadike, Uzodimma noted that the creation of more universities has improved access to education.

He stressed that government allocations, the primary source of funding for most Nigerian universities, are currently insufficient as such in other to address this challenge, Uzodimma urged universities to explore internal revenue generation, particularly through research, to fulfill their mandates of teaching, research, and community service.

Advertisement

He added that this call to action is crucial, despite the support provided by TETFund, to ensure the long-term sustainability of Nigeria’s public universities.

Governor Uzodinma said by emphasizing the need for sustainable funding solutions, Nigeria’s public universities and the role of internal revenue generation in ensuring their continued success will need to be properly analysed to create an affordable Education for all.

Hauwa Mohammed

Advertisement

Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma has advocated a diversified funding for public Universities.

Speaking at the pre-convocation lecture of Federal University Birnin Kebbi, governor Uzodimma noted that federal universities had once enjoyed 100% government subsidy, but the increase in the number of universities has strained government resources which is being restructured.

Represented by his Commissioner for Higher Education, Professor Chike Nwadike, Uzodimma noted that the creation of more universities has improved access to education.

He stressed that government allocations, the primary source of funding for most Nigerian universities, are currently insufficient as such in other to address this challenge, Uzodimma urged universities to explore internal revenue generation, particularly through research, to fulfill their mandates of teaching, research, and community service.

Advertisement

He added that this call to action is crucial, despite the support provided by TETFund, to ensure the long-term sustainability of Nigeria’s public universities.

Governor Uzodinma said by emphasizing the need for sustainable funding solutions, Nigeria’s public universities and the role of internal revenue generation in ensuring their continued success will need to be properly analysed to create an affordable Education for all.

Hauwa Mohammed

Advertisement

Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma has advocated a diversified funding for public Universities.

Speaking at the pre-convocation lecture of Federal University Birnin Kebbi, governor Uzodimma noted that federal universities had once enjoyed 100% government subsidy, but the increase in the number of universities has strained government resources which is being restructured.

Represented by his Commissioner for Higher Education, Professor Chike Nwadike, Uzodimma noted that the creation of more universities has improved access to education.

He stressed that government allocations, the primary source of funding for most Nigerian universities, are currently insufficient as such in other to address this challenge, Uzodimma urged universities to explore internal revenue generation, particularly through research, to fulfill their mandates of teaching, research, and community service.

Advertisement

He added that this call to action is crucial, despite the support provided by TETFund, to ensure the long-term sustainability of Nigeria’s public universities.

Governor Uzodinma said by emphasizing the need for sustainable funding solutions, Nigeria’s public universities and the role of internal revenue generation in ensuring their continued success will need to be properly analysed to create an affordable Education for all.

Hauwa Mohammed

Advertisement

Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma has advocated a diversified funding for public Universities.

Speaking at the pre-convocation lecture of Federal University Birnin Kebbi, governor Uzodimma noted that federal universities had once enjoyed 100% government subsidy, but the increase in the number of universities has strained government resources which is being restructured.

Represented by his Commissioner for Higher Education, Professor Chike Nwadike, Uzodimma noted that the creation of more universities has improved access to education.

He stressed that government allocations, the primary source of funding for most Nigerian universities, are currently insufficient as such in other to address this challenge, Uzodimma urged universities to explore internal revenue generation, particularly through research, to fulfill their mandates of teaching, research, and community service.

Advertisement

He added that this call to action is crucial, despite the support provided by TETFund, to ensure the long-term sustainability of Nigeria’s public universities.

Governor Uzodinma said by emphasizing the need for sustainable funding solutions, Nigeria’s public universities and the role of internal revenue generation in ensuring their continued success will need to be properly analysed to create an affordable Education for all.

Hauwa Mohammed

Advertisement

Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma has advocated a diversified funding for public Universities.

Speaking at the pre-convocation lecture of Federal University Birnin Kebbi, governor Uzodimma noted that federal universities had once enjoyed 100% government subsidy, but the increase in the number of universities has strained government resources which is being restructured.

Represented by his Commissioner for Higher Education, Professor Chike Nwadike, Uzodimma noted that the creation of more universities has improved access to education.

He stressed that government allocations, the primary source of funding for most Nigerian universities, are currently insufficient as such in other to address this challenge, Uzodimma urged universities to explore internal revenue generation, particularly through research, to fulfill their mandates of teaching, research, and community service.

Advertisement

He added that this call to action is crucial, despite the support provided by TETFund, to ensure the long-term sustainability of Nigeria’s public universities.

Governor Uzodinma said by emphasizing the need for sustainable funding solutions, Nigeria’s public universities and the role of internal revenue generation in ensuring their continued success will need to be properly analysed to create an affordable Education for all.

Hauwa Mohammed