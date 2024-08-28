The governor of Kebbi State, Nasir Idris has emphasised the importance of constructive criticism in a democratic society.

He made the clarifications during a courtesy visit by the “Tinubu Kauran Gwandu Continuity Movement” at Government House, Birnin Kebbi.

The governor advised citizens to criticize the government with verifiable facts, rather than baseless accusations.

He noted that some individuals write negatively about the government without facts, which, according to him, is not fair to his administration.

He highlighted the difference between his administration and previous ones, stating that his government will not bribe critics with money meant for the people of Kebbi State.

In his speech, the Director General of Tinubu Kauran Gwandu Continuity Movement, Alhaji Kabiru Sani-Giant said the organisation was established by the Managing Director, Nigerian Airspace Management Agency Umar Ahmed Farouk to promote President Tinubu and Governor. Idris’ projects.

He said the organisation was deep rooted into the grassroots level with a view to bringing people together towards achieving a common goal.