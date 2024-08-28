The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukoyede, has called for a Federal Law which supports the whistle blower policy.

Mr. Olukoyede, made this call at the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) conference themed: “Lawyers in the spotlight: Essential anti-money laundering considerations for the legal profession” in Lagos.

He noted that once the law is enacted, it will make it mandatory for law enforcement agencies to protect the whistle blowers.

The EFCC boss also tasked lawyers not to indulge in activities that will encourage people to commit crimes, while tasking them not to protect suspected criminals as it is their duty to bring any person who has committed financial crimes to court.

“Don’t try to protect suspected criminals, people who must have committed financial crimes. So, if you know where, who, or whatever we are looking for, it is your duty to bring that person to the open and we will do our own part.

Speaking on the challenges of delayed prosecutions, Mr Olukoyede stressed that the EFCC will ensure that cases are prosecuted no matter how long it takes, with strict adherence to the law.

He noted that their mandate is to investigate and prosecute financial crimes, adding that the job is not only for the body but all law enforcement agencies.

“My responsibility and mandate is to investigate and prosecute financial crimes. It’s one of our utmost priorities,” he stated.

Mr Olukoyede added that the commission is there to make an account of finances whether stolen or not.

“We are saying this in the interest of our practice, if we do the right thing and train our system, all these security bodies won’t harass anyone.

The EFCC chairman charged lawyers to perform their civic responsibilities as Nigerians and highlighted the importance of mutual respect between lawyers and the EFCC, calling for dignity in the way legal professionals and law enforcement agents handle their roles.

He committed however to treating with respect and fairness every individuals that interacts with the EFCC, whether suspects or legal practitioners.

“We are all Nigerians before becoming lawyers, you have a duty to perform. Being a lawyer does not exempt you from your civic responsibilities, comply and do the right thing.

“Under my watch, everyone that comes to the EFCC will be treated with dignity, regardless of the circumstances,” he said.

He announced plans to develop necessary infrastructures and provide expertise for effective case analysis and examination, while reiterating the collaboration between the body, the United Nations Hospice, and the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA).

The NBA president, Yakubu Maikyau, stated that even as they might be required to be involved in the business of their clients, it does not include doing transactions beyond the threshold allowed under the Money Laundering Act.

He further called for more collaboration with the EFCC and other anti-graft agencies to fight corruption.

On his part, Lawyer and Human Rights Activist, Mike Ozekhome advised the EFCC to adopt the western standard of investigation by making proper investigations before embarking on any arrest and publicising it in the media.