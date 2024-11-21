Kebbi State Governor Nasir Idris has issued a strong warning to bandits and their associates, stating that his administration will take a strong stand against criminal activity and leave no room for their nefarious schemes.

This warning follows the devastating incident in Mera, Augie Local Government Area, which claimed the lives of 17 people. The attack was described as a heartbreaking loss for the entire country, not just Mera and Argungu.

Advertisement

Governor Idris did, however, also denounce the instance in which some people killed suspected Mera assault perpetrators, taking the law into their own hands.

He says his administration will not condone acts of jungle justice and directed the immediate arrest of those responsible, he urged residents to report any suspicious activities to the appropriate authorities for immediate action.

Advertisement

Kebbi State Governor Nasir Idris has issued a strong warning to bandits and their associates, stating that his administration will take a strong stand against criminal activity and leave no room for their nefarious schemes.

This warning follows the devastating incident in Mera, Augie Local Government Area, which claimed the lives of 17 people. The attack was described as a heartbreaking loss for the entire country, not just Mera and Argungu.

Advertisement

Governor Idris did, however, also denounce the instance in which some people killed suspected Mera assault perpetrators, taking the law into their own hands.

He says his administration will not condone acts of jungle justice and directed the immediate arrest of those responsible, he urged residents to report any suspicious activities to the appropriate authorities for immediate action.

Advertisement

Kebbi State Governor Nasir Idris has issued a strong warning to bandits and their associates, stating that his administration will take a strong stand against criminal activity and leave no room for their nefarious schemes.

This warning follows the devastating incident in Mera, Augie Local Government Area, which claimed the lives of 17 people. The attack was described as a heartbreaking loss for the entire country, not just Mera and Argungu.

Advertisement

Governor Idris did, however, also denounce the instance in which some people killed suspected Mera assault perpetrators, taking the law into their own hands.

He says his administration will not condone acts of jungle justice and directed the immediate arrest of those responsible, he urged residents to report any suspicious activities to the appropriate authorities for immediate action.

Advertisement

Kebbi State Governor Nasir Idris has issued a strong warning to bandits and their associates, stating that his administration will take a strong stand against criminal activity and leave no room for their nefarious schemes.

This warning follows the devastating incident in Mera, Augie Local Government Area, which claimed the lives of 17 people. The attack was described as a heartbreaking loss for the entire country, not just Mera and Argungu.

Advertisement

Governor Idris did, however, also denounce the instance in which some people killed suspected Mera assault perpetrators, taking the law into their own hands.

He says his administration will not condone acts of jungle justice and directed the immediate arrest of those responsible, he urged residents to report any suspicious activities to the appropriate authorities for immediate action.

Advertisement

Kebbi State Governor Nasir Idris has issued a strong warning to bandits and their associates, stating that his administration will take a strong stand against criminal activity and leave no room for their nefarious schemes.

This warning follows the devastating incident in Mera, Augie Local Government Area, which claimed the lives of 17 people. The attack was described as a heartbreaking loss for the entire country, not just Mera and Argungu.

Advertisement

Governor Idris did, however, also denounce the instance in which some people killed suspected Mera assault perpetrators, taking the law into their own hands.

He says his administration will not condone acts of jungle justice and directed the immediate arrest of those responsible, he urged residents to report any suspicious activities to the appropriate authorities for immediate action.

Advertisement

Kebbi State Governor Nasir Idris has issued a strong warning to bandits and their associates, stating that his administration will take a strong stand against criminal activity and leave no room for their nefarious schemes.

This warning follows the devastating incident in Mera, Augie Local Government Area, which claimed the lives of 17 people. The attack was described as a heartbreaking loss for the entire country, not just Mera and Argungu.

Advertisement

Governor Idris did, however, also denounce the instance in which some people killed suspected Mera assault perpetrators, taking the law into their own hands.

He says his administration will not condone acts of jungle justice and directed the immediate arrest of those responsible, he urged residents to report any suspicious activities to the appropriate authorities for immediate action.

Advertisement

Kebbi State Governor Nasir Idris has issued a strong warning to bandits and their associates, stating that his administration will take a strong stand against criminal activity and leave no room for their nefarious schemes.

This warning follows the devastating incident in Mera, Augie Local Government Area, which claimed the lives of 17 people. The attack was described as a heartbreaking loss for the entire country, not just Mera and Argungu.

Advertisement

Governor Idris did, however, also denounce the instance in which some people killed suspected Mera assault perpetrators, taking the law into their own hands.

He says his administration will not condone acts of jungle justice and directed the immediate arrest of those responsible, he urged residents to report any suspicious activities to the appropriate authorities for immediate action.

Advertisement

Kebbi State Governor Nasir Idris has issued a strong warning to bandits and their associates, stating that his administration will take a strong stand against criminal activity and leave no room for their nefarious schemes.

This warning follows the devastating incident in Mera, Augie Local Government Area, which claimed the lives of 17 people. The attack was described as a heartbreaking loss for the entire country, not just Mera and Argungu.

Advertisement

Governor Idris did, however, also denounce the instance in which some people killed suspected Mera assault perpetrators, taking the law into their own hands.

He says his administration will not condone acts of jungle justice and directed the immediate arrest of those responsible, he urged residents to report any suspicious activities to the appropriate authorities for immediate action.