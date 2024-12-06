Kebbi State Governor, Nasir Idris has appointed 200 members of the All Progressives Congress as Special Assistants with monthly salaries.

The appointment letters were presented on Thursday at the State APC Secretariat in Birnin Kebbi by the State Party Chairman, Abubakar Muhammadu Kana Zuru.

He described the initiative as a fulfillment of Governor Idris’ promise to empower political youths and transform them into productive contributors to society.

The State APC Youth Leader, Atiku Bio Zauro, urged the appointees to reciprocate the governor’s gesture by remaining law-abiding and conducting themselves responsibly at public events.

Zauro expressed thier appreciation to Kauran Gwandu for this act of magnanimity, which has empowered hundreds of our members with meaningful roles and monthly stipends.

Mallam Kalala, one of the newly appointed SAs, pledged that the youths would abandon all forms of thuggery, refrain from disruptive behavior, and act responsibly, especially at events attended by the governor.

The event was attended by notable dignitaries, including the State Commissioners for Information and Culture, Alhaji Yakubu Ahmed Birnin Kebbi, and Animal Health, Husbandry, and Fisheries, Kabiru Usman Alaramma. Also present were the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Malam Yahaya Sarki; Chief Press Secretary; Alhaji Ahmed Idris and the State APC Women Leader, Hajiya Aishatu Gunabi.

