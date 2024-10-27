Nigerians have been charged to prioritise eyecare by visiting an eye doctor on a regular basis and adhere to medical advise.

Experts gave this charge in Lagos at a medical outreach organized by the Lions club international to commemorate this years world sight day.

The outreach tagged sight preservation is to afford indigent residents of Egbeda community access to free medical services which includes tests, free eye glasses and drugs.

The goal for this year’s world sight day is to drive inclusion for visually impaired persons and members of the humanitarian group say they are committed to raising awareness about visual impairment and remove eye care barriers for underserved communities.

The traditional head of Egbeda community commended the group for the initiative.

The traditional head of Egbeda community commended the group for the initiative.