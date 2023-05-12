Nine persons have been confirmed dead and over 80 others are seriously ill following an outbreak of an unknown disease in Kargi Location, Marsabit County, Kenya.

Senior chief of the area, Moses Galoro appealed for an urgent intervention to prevent further fatalities.

Meanwhile, preliminary tests indicated the possibility of a violent malaria outbreak, according to local media reports.

Giving a detailed accounts of the victims, Chief Galoro said six adults, and three children aged between one and three years have died from the disease.

He further revealed that the affected persons had a travel history out of Marsabit County, having come from satellite camps in Archers Post and Merille areas. Out of the 27 patients screened, only five tested positive for malaria.

Symptoms exhibited by most of the affected persons include flu-like symptoms, yellow eyes, and severe headaches. However, the latest victim, who died at Kargi Health Centre, exhibited flu-like symptoms, swollen spleen, severe headache, and yellowish eyes, which is similar to Kalazar.

Medics however say visceral leishmaniasis – also known as kala-azar disease – cannot be ruled out.