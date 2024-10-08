The Action Democratic Party (ADP) candidate in the 2022 Ekiti gubernatorial election in Ekiti, Erelu Kemi Ellebute-Halle, has officially joined the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), in the state.

Ellebute-Halle, who was received by APC leaders, clarified that her decision to join the party was not aimed at challenging Governor Biodun Oyebanji but rather to contribute towards advancing the delivery of democratic dividends to the people of Ekiti State.

She cited the inclusive governance approach of both President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Oyebanji as a significant factor in her decision to align with the APC.

She expressed her support for President Tinubu’s “Renewed Hope” agenda and pledged to work towards promoting the achievements of both the governor and the president.

While welcoming Ellebute-Halle on behalf of the party leadership, Ekiti State Deputy Governor, Mrs. Monisade Afuye, assured her of equal opportunities and rights within the party.

Afuye emphasized that Governor Oyebanji’s administration is committed to inclusive governance and will continue to involve all stakeholders in the development of the state.

Ellebute-Halle joined the APC with over 5,000 of her supporters from across Ekiti State, as well as members of the ADP from the 36 states of the country.

