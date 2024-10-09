Kebbi State Government has condemned the kidnapping of District Head of Kanya, Alhaji Aliyu Isah Kanya, and nine others by suspected bandits in Danko Wasagu Local Government Area.

Governor Nasir Idris assured families of safe return of the abductees. He appealed to the local community to support security agencies by providing credible intelligence to aid the rescue mission.

He emphasized that the government, in collaboration with security forces, is working tirelessly to ensure the safe return of the district head and others.

