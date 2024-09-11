Some protesters led by some bishops have staged a demonstration to the Asaba office of the National Agency For Food and Drug Administration and Control, calling on the agency to refrain what they call attack on the Senior Prophet of Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry, Jeremiah Fufeyin over his spiritual products.

The Protesters defy the heavy downpour to come to the office of regulating agency to register their displeasure on what they termed unnecessary attacks on the clergyman who they say have done nothing wrong.

The inscriptions on their placards clearly send the message to NAFDAC demanding a stop to the agency’s position on the matter.

Advertisement

These clergymen believe there is no reason for the agency to delve into the regulation of spiritual items.

The NAFDAC’s Director General, Prof Mojisola Adeyeye had said Christ Mercy Land Delivery Ministries, led by Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin is using the agency’s name to deceive the unsuspecting public, saying none of the products (Miracle & Healing Water, River Jordan Water, among others were registered with NAFDAC, advising the public to stop patronising any of the miracle products.

Advertisement

Some protesters led by some bishops have staged a demonstration to the Asaba office of the National Agency For Food and Drug Administration and Control, calling on the agency to refrain what they call attack on the Senior Prophet of Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry, Jeremiah Fufeyin over his spiritual products.

The Protesters defy the heavy downpour to come to the office of regulating agency to register their displeasure on what they termed unnecessary attacks on the clergyman who they say have done nothing wrong.

The inscriptions on their placards clearly send the message to NAFDAC demanding a stop to the agency’s position on the matter.

Advertisement

These clergymen believe there is no reason for the agency to delve into the regulation of spiritual items.

The NAFDAC’s Director General, Prof Mojisola Adeyeye had said Christ Mercy Land Delivery Ministries, led by Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin is using the agency’s name to deceive the unsuspecting public, saying none of the products (Miracle & Healing Water, River Jordan Water, among others were registered with NAFDAC, advising the public to stop patronising any of the miracle products.

Advertisement

Some protesters led by some bishops have staged a demonstration to the Asaba office of the National Agency For Food and Drug Administration and Control, calling on the agency to refrain what they call attack on the Senior Prophet of Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry, Jeremiah Fufeyin over his spiritual products.

The Protesters defy the heavy downpour to come to the office of regulating agency to register their displeasure on what they termed unnecessary attacks on the clergyman who they say have done nothing wrong.

The inscriptions on their placards clearly send the message to NAFDAC demanding a stop to the agency’s position on the matter.

Advertisement

These clergymen believe there is no reason for the agency to delve into the regulation of spiritual items.

The NAFDAC’s Director General, Prof Mojisola Adeyeye had said Christ Mercy Land Delivery Ministries, led by Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin is using the agency’s name to deceive the unsuspecting public, saying none of the products (Miracle & Healing Water, River Jordan Water, among others were registered with NAFDAC, advising the public to stop patronising any of the miracle products.

Advertisement

Some protesters led by some bishops have staged a demonstration to the Asaba office of the National Agency For Food and Drug Administration and Control, calling on the agency to refrain what they call attack on the Senior Prophet of Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry, Jeremiah Fufeyin over his spiritual products.

The Protesters defy the heavy downpour to come to the office of regulating agency to register their displeasure on what they termed unnecessary attacks on the clergyman who they say have done nothing wrong.

The inscriptions on their placards clearly send the message to NAFDAC demanding a stop to the agency’s position on the matter.

Advertisement

These clergymen believe there is no reason for the agency to delve into the regulation of spiritual items.

The NAFDAC’s Director General, Prof Mojisola Adeyeye had said Christ Mercy Land Delivery Ministries, led by Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin is using the agency’s name to deceive the unsuspecting public, saying none of the products (Miracle & Healing Water, River Jordan Water, among others were registered with NAFDAC, advising the public to stop patronising any of the miracle products.

Advertisement

Some protesters led by some bishops have staged a demonstration to the Asaba office of the National Agency For Food and Drug Administration and Control, calling on the agency to refrain what they call attack on the Senior Prophet of Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry, Jeremiah Fufeyin over his spiritual products.

The Protesters defy the heavy downpour to come to the office of regulating agency to register their displeasure on what they termed unnecessary attacks on the clergyman who they say have done nothing wrong.

The inscriptions on their placards clearly send the message to NAFDAC demanding a stop to the agency’s position on the matter.

Advertisement

These clergymen believe there is no reason for the agency to delve into the regulation of spiritual items.

The NAFDAC’s Director General, Prof Mojisola Adeyeye had said Christ Mercy Land Delivery Ministries, led by Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin is using the agency’s name to deceive the unsuspecting public, saying none of the products (Miracle & Healing Water, River Jordan Water, among others were registered with NAFDAC, advising the public to stop patronising any of the miracle products.

Advertisement

Some protesters led by some bishops have staged a demonstration to the Asaba office of the National Agency For Food and Drug Administration and Control, calling on the agency to refrain what they call attack on the Senior Prophet of Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry, Jeremiah Fufeyin over his spiritual products.

The Protesters defy the heavy downpour to come to the office of regulating agency to register their displeasure on what they termed unnecessary attacks on the clergyman who they say have done nothing wrong.

The inscriptions on their placards clearly send the message to NAFDAC demanding a stop to the agency’s position on the matter.

Advertisement

These clergymen believe there is no reason for the agency to delve into the regulation of spiritual items.

The NAFDAC’s Director General, Prof Mojisola Adeyeye had said Christ Mercy Land Delivery Ministries, led by Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin is using the agency’s name to deceive the unsuspecting public, saying none of the products (Miracle & Healing Water, River Jordan Water, among others were registered with NAFDAC, advising the public to stop patronising any of the miracle products.

Advertisement

Some protesters led by some bishops have staged a demonstration to the Asaba office of the National Agency For Food and Drug Administration and Control, calling on the agency to refrain what they call attack on the Senior Prophet of Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry, Jeremiah Fufeyin over his spiritual products.

The Protesters defy the heavy downpour to come to the office of regulating agency to register their displeasure on what they termed unnecessary attacks on the clergyman who they say have done nothing wrong.

The inscriptions on their placards clearly send the message to NAFDAC demanding a stop to the agency’s position on the matter.

Advertisement

These clergymen believe there is no reason for the agency to delve into the regulation of spiritual items.

The NAFDAC’s Director General, Prof Mojisola Adeyeye had said Christ Mercy Land Delivery Ministries, led by Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin is using the agency’s name to deceive the unsuspecting public, saying none of the products (Miracle & Healing Water, River Jordan Water, among others were registered with NAFDAC, advising the public to stop patronising any of the miracle products.

Advertisement

Some protesters led by some bishops have staged a demonstration to the Asaba office of the National Agency For Food and Drug Administration and Control, calling on the agency to refrain what they call attack on the Senior Prophet of Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry, Jeremiah Fufeyin over his spiritual products.

The Protesters defy the heavy downpour to come to the office of regulating agency to register their displeasure on what they termed unnecessary attacks on the clergyman who they say have done nothing wrong.

The inscriptions on their placards clearly send the message to NAFDAC demanding a stop to the agency’s position on the matter.

Advertisement

These clergymen believe there is no reason for the agency to delve into the regulation of spiritual items.

The NAFDAC’s Director General, Prof Mojisola Adeyeye had said Christ Mercy Land Delivery Ministries, led by Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin is using the agency’s name to deceive the unsuspecting public, saying none of the products (Miracle & Healing Water, River Jordan Water, among others were registered with NAFDAC, advising the public to stop patronising any of the miracle products.