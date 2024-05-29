The Governor of Kano State, Abba Yusuf, has banned all forms of protests following the emirship crisis that had erupted in the state.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Governor’s Spokesperson, Sanusi Bature.

The governor directed the Police, the Department of State Security Services, and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps to apprehend, detain, and prosecute any individual or group partaking in demonstrations on the streets of Kano.

According to the governor, the decision was taken as a strategy aimed at averting breakdown of law and order in the state.

The Government cautioned student groups against fomenting disorder in Kano.

The governor urged all citizens of the state to remain calm and continue carrying out their normal activities.