The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, has visited Vice President Kashim Shettima to symphatise with him over the devastating flood that washed away valuables and destroyed property in Maiduguri.

The Speaker told state house correspondents that the National Assembly and the presidency have developed a new strategy to ensure succour gets to the affected residents of Maiduguri.

He also assured that he has confidence in the capacity of the Borno state governor to ensure the 3 billion naira earmarked by the federal government for intervention will get to those desperately in need.