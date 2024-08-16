The Jigawa State Commissioner of Justice, Bello Abdulkadir, has disclosed that during the nationwide protests, protesters looted 106 trucks of fertilizer and stole 463 bags of seedlings in Jigawa State.

The Commissioner made this revelation while briefing journalists on the devastating consequences of the violent protests.

He reported that, so far, approximately 403 individuals have been arrested and prosecuted for their involvement in the protests.

The Commissioner characterised the Jigawa State protests as violent and described them as an act of sabotage orchestrated by the opposition.