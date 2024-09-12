The Kebbi State government has constituted a 16-Man committee on Safety Crises and Prevention as a proactive measure to mitigate impending flood disaster in water prone areas as predicted by the Nigeria metrological Agemcy (Nimet) from the rise of the water in central Guinea, and river Niger, where it is suspected to have a great impact in bunza local government of Kebbi state.

This was announced by the Commissioner Information Yakubu Ahmed during a press briefing with Journalist at Birnin Kebbi.

The committee members include, commissioner information, commissioners of health, commissioners on humanitarian affairs, commissioners human water resources, commissioners of special duties , commissioner of environment, commissioner of finance, commissioner works, youth and sport , chairman SEMA, commissioner urban planning, and other local government chairmen, district head are being involved in the decision to ensure that all measures have been put in place.

The committee members include, commissioner information, commissioners of health, commissioners on humanitarian affairs, commissioners human water resources, commissioners of special duties , commissioner of environment, commissioner of finance, commissioner works, youth and sport , chairman SEMA, commissioner urban planning, and other local government chairmen, district head are being involved in the decision to ensure that all measures have been put in place.