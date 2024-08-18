Environmental experts have called on Nigerians to adopt proper waste management techniques to reduce the impact of flood disasters in the country.

They made the appeal at a one day sensitisation workshop organised by the National Emergency Management Agency(NEMA) in Lafia, the capital of Nasarawa State.

The indiscriminate disposal of refuse has a multifaceted implication on the environment.

One of this, is the annual flooding in the country and this year is not an exception going by the prediction of the Nigerian Metrological Agency(NiMET).

In Nasarawa State, five local governments have been identified and predicted to be hit by floods this year, they are Doma, Awe, Karu, Nasarawa and Toto.

This sensitisation workshop organised in Lafia by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) is to get the buy-in of stakeholders to encourage proper waste disposal in the state.

This is to combat the impending flood disaster predicted by NiMET.

At the training, environmental experts who presented different papers agree that aside combating flood disasters, proper waste management will provide a healthy environment for residents of the state.

They want the government to put measures in place to enforce relevant environmental laws.

The workshop also included the sensitisation of traders at the Lafia Modern Market and the evacuation of waste at a dump site in the market.