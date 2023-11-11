A Climate Change Expert believes the rainy season being experienced in parts of the country during this period are clear indications of global warming.

This comes after the Nigerian meteorological agency recently released predictions of heavy rainfall alerts in different parts of the country.

As the year approaches its end, the usual conclusion of the rainy season is delayed. Earlier this year, the Lagos state government warned of above-average annual rainfall spanning from April to December, based on seasonal climate forecasts.

Advertisement

Subsequently, heightened flooding in different parts of the city, led to temporary displacement and property loss.

However, experts say the changing weather patterns indicate climate change caused by human activities. This phenomenon has wide-ranging impacts on public health, food systems, education, and various aspects of public life.

Despite ongoing efforts to reduce carbon emissions and mitigate the effects of climate change, building adaptation strategies is crucial to navigating this evolving climate reality.

In the face of changing weather patterns, experts say our actions matter. Embracing sustainable options and being prepared are key to tackling the challenges that lie ahead.