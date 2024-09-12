The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has expressed his condolences to the government and people of Borno State for the loss of life and property caused by Monday’s devastating flood.

The IGP offered his condolences to the families who lost loved ones.

He also expressed great concerns about this disaster, which has also resulted in the internal displacement of many residents who have been counting their losses.

Advertisement

Egbetokun reassured the people of Borno State that the Police Force will continuously deploy its human and material resources to aid rescue operations and give support in all areas to provide succour to the state and restore normalcy as much as possible.

The IGP reaffirmed his mandate to the Borno State Commissioner of Police and the Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Zone 15, Maiduguri, to relentlessly use their resources to assist the government and other relevant MDAs in restoring stability to the affected areas of Borno state.

Advertisement

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has expressed his condolences to the government and people of Borno State for the loss of life and property caused by Monday’s devastating flood.

The IGP offered his condolences to the families who lost loved ones.

He also expressed great concerns about this disaster, which has also resulted in the internal displacement of many residents who have been counting their losses.

Advertisement

Egbetokun reassured the people of Borno State that the Police Force will continuously deploy its human and material resources to aid rescue operations and give support in all areas to provide succour to the state and restore normalcy as much as possible.

The IGP reaffirmed his mandate to the Borno State Commissioner of Police and the Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Zone 15, Maiduguri, to relentlessly use their resources to assist the government and other relevant MDAs in restoring stability to the affected areas of Borno state.

Advertisement

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has expressed his condolences to the government and people of Borno State for the loss of life and property caused by Monday’s devastating flood.

The IGP offered his condolences to the families who lost loved ones.

He also expressed great concerns about this disaster, which has also resulted in the internal displacement of many residents who have been counting their losses.

Advertisement

Egbetokun reassured the people of Borno State that the Police Force will continuously deploy its human and material resources to aid rescue operations and give support in all areas to provide succour to the state and restore normalcy as much as possible.

The IGP reaffirmed his mandate to the Borno State Commissioner of Police and the Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Zone 15, Maiduguri, to relentlessly use their resources to assist the government and other relevant MDAs in restoring stability to the affected areas of Borno state.

Advertisement

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has expressed his condolences to the government and people of Borno State for the loss of life and property caused by Monday’s devastating flood.

The IGP offered his condolences to the families who lost loved ones.

He also expressed great concerns about this disaster, which has also resulted in the internal displacement of many residents who have been counting their losses.

Advertisement

Egbetokun reassured the people of Borno State that the Police Force will continuously deploy its human and material resources to aid rescue operations and give support in all areas to provide succour to the state and restore normalcy as much as possible.

The IGP reaffirmed his mandate to the Borno State Commissioner of Police and the Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Zone 15, Maiduguri, to relentlessly use their resources to assist the government and other relevant MDAs in restoring stability to the affected areas of Borno state.

Advertisement

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has expressed his condolences to the government and people of Borno State for the loss of life and property caused by Monday’s devastating flood.

The IGP offered his condolences to the families who lost loved ones.

He also expressed great concerns about this disaster, which has also resulted in the internal displacement of many residents who have been counting their losses.

Advertisement

Egbetokun reassured the people of Borno State that the Police Force will continuously deploy its human and material resources to aid rescue operations and give support in all areas to provide succour to the state and restore normalcy as much as possible.

The IGP reaffirmed his mandate to the Borno State Commissioner of Police and the Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Zone 15, Maiduguri, to relentlessly use their resources to assist the government and other relevant MDAs in restoring stability to the affected areas of Borno state.

Advertisement

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has expressed his condolences to the government and people of Borno State for the loss of life and property caused by Monday’s devastating flood.

The IGP offered his condolences to the families who lost loved ones.

He also expressed great concerns about this disaster, which has also resulted in the internal displacement of many residents who have been counting their losses.

Advertisement

Egbetokun reassured the people of Borno State that the Police Force will continuously deploy its human and material resources to aid rescue operations and give support in all areas to provide succour to the state and restore normalcy as much as possible.

The IGP reaffirmed his mandate to the Borno State Commissioner of Police and the Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Zone 15, Maiduguri, to relentlessly use their resources to assist the government and other relevant MDAs in restoring stability to the affected areas of Borno state.

Advertisement

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has expressed his condolences to the government and people of Borno State for the loss of life and property caused by Monday’s devastating flood.

The IGP offered his condolences to the families who lost loved ones.

He also expressed great concerns about this disaster, which has also resulted in the internal displacement of many residents who have been counting their losses.

Advertisement

Egbetokun reassured the people of Borno State that the Police Force will continuously deploy its human and material resources to aid rescue operations and give support in all areas to provide succour to the state and restore normalcy as much as possible.

The IGP reaffirmed his mandate to the Borno State Commissioner of Police and the Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Zone 15, Maiduguri, to relentlessly use their resources to assist the government and other relevant MDAs in restoring stability to the affected areas of Borno state.

Advertisement

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has expressed his condolences to the government and people of Borno State for the loss of life and property caused by Monday’s devastating flood.

The IGP offered his condolences to the families who lost loved ones.

He also expressed great concerns about this disaster, which has also resulted in the internal displacement of many residents who have been counting their losses.

Advertisement

Egbetokun reassured the people of Borno State that the Police Force will continuously deploy its human and material resources to aid rescue operations and give support in all areas to provide succour to the state and restore normalcy as much as possible.

The IGP reaffirmed his mandate to the Borno State Commissioner of Police and the Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Zone 15, Maiduguri, to relentlessly use their resources to assist the government and other relevant MDAs in restoring stability to the affected areas of Borno state.