Governor of Zamfara state, Dauda Lawal has expressed sadness over the boat disaster that claimed forty lives in Gummi local government area of the state.

The boat capsized early Sunday morning after losing control in the Bakin Kasuwa River in Uban Dawaki Ward, Gummi local government.

According to a press statement signed by spokesperson Sulaiman Bala Idris, the governor termed the boat accident as a catastrophic calamity.

He called for calm, and sympathised with the local government, families and relations of the victims.

Governor Dauda Lawal further directed the Zamfara State Emergency Management Agency (ZEMA) to FastTrack rescue and recovery operations.

He also instructed the Ministry of Humanitarian affairs to coordinate and provide relief and support to the families of those affected.

The Zamfara government guaranteed that all hands are on deck to prevent a repeat of the situation.

This is the second time in less than three months that citizens from the Gummi Local Council have died in a boat accident.

The first occurred as a result of fleeing from a bandit attack to the other side of the river, when the boat capsized due to an overload of passengers.