Governor of Zamfara state, Dauda Lawal has restated his administration’s commitment to transparent and open development partnerships that capitalise on the state’s distinct social and economic advantages.

The Governor expressed this at the fourth Africa Sub-Sovereign Network Conference, held in Kisumu County, Kenya, where he represented the Nigerian Governor’s Forum as well as a panelist at the historic event.

The event held between November 25th to 27th was declared open by the Kenyan President, Dr. Williams Ruto.

The theme for the AfsNET conference is “Leveraging the AfCFTA for Sustainable Trade and Investment: A Development Pathway for African Sub-Sovereigns”.

A press statement signed by the governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, says while delivering his address, Governor Dauda Lawal noted that this year’s theme of the AfsNET conference resonates with the developmental aspirations of African sub-national governments.

According to him, government at all levels need to restrategise towards the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

“It challenges us to align our strategies and resources toward unlocking the transformative potential of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). The statement reads”

“In Nigeria, we recognize the critical role of sub-national governments in driving trade, investment, and economic growth. Our 36 states are diverse economic hubs, each with unique comparative advantages contributing to the national economy.

“One example of leveraging trade for sustainable development can be seen in the Kaduna State Agro-Allied Industrial Zone, a public-private partnership initiative designed to integrate agricultural production with processing and export.

“This project demonstrates how sub-sovereigns can harness local resources and the AfCFTA framework to enhance value addition and expand market access across Africa. Similarly, the Lekki Free Trade Zone has become a model of industrialization and foreign direct investment attraction in Lagos State. Its strategic location and integration into regional trade corridors highlight the importance of infrastructure and institutional support in realizing AfCFTA’s benefits.”

At the panel discussion on creating sustainable solutions for the development of the African Region, Governor Lawal noted that development and sustainability are intertwined concepts that aim to balance economic growth, social equity, and environmental protection.

“As governor within the Northwest sub-region of Nigeria, which includes six other Governors, we have created the Northwest Governors’ Forum to articulate and harmonize policies that will engender regional cooperation for sustainable development. This has already begun to yield results that facilitate prosperity within the sub-region.

“To sustain any development solution, the collaboration between governments at different levels in development efforts is critical and the way out. Decisive, accountable, and transparent institutions are needed to inspire confidence in the stakeholders.

On security, Governor Lawal emphasised that without a secured environment, governments cannot efficiently provide social services such as education, healthcare, gender equality, elimination of inequality, and foster economic empowerment of the most vulnerable, essential prerequisites for sustained development.

“Constitutional provisions limit the scope of a Governor in terms of providing security to the people he governs; nonetheless, we have made concerted efforts to ensure that our environment remains secure by establishing the Community Protection Guard (CPG), which has curtailed the level of insecurity experienced before the advent of my administration.”

