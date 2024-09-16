Former US President Donald Trump was the target of an “apparent” assassination attempt while golfing at his Florida golf club Sunday, the FBI stated on Monday .

According to US Secret Service, agents opened fire after an agent saw someone pointing a gun into the property from the fence line.

The person ran away and drove off, and was later apprehended in a nearby county and taken was taken into custody.

This is coming after just nine weeks after the Republican presidential nominee survived another such attempt.

The incident was the latest in a campaign year marked by unprecedented upheaval.

The golf course was partially shut down for Trump as he played, and agents were a few holes ahead of him when they noticed the person with the firearm, the officials said.

Trump had returned to Florida this weekend from a West Coast swing that included a Friday night rally in Las Vegas and a Utah fundraiser.

Trump was returned safely after the incident to his private Mar-a-Lago club, where he resides in neighboring Palm Beach, according to reports.

The White House said President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic presidential nominee, had both been briefed and would be kept updated on the investigation. The White House added they were “relieved” to know Trump is safe.