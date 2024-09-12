Governor, of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has officially inaugurated the O’Datiwa Meters, kickstarting electricity mass metering programme across the State.

This is In line with his promise to reform the power sector and ease the burden of the people of the State in accessing electricity.

Speaking at the launch event, held at the Cocoa Conference Hall of the Governor’s Office in Akure, Aiyedatiwa stated that the initiative would put an end to arbitrary and inflated electricity bills.

Advertisement

He emphasised the significance of the initiative in ensuring a transparent, fair, and efficient electricity supply system.

The governor stressed that accurate metering is not only a technical necessity but a fundamental right for all consumers

According to him, it will help eliminate the uncertainties and discrepancies that have long affected the billing process.

In his welcome address, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Energy, Johnson Alabi, commended Governor Aiyedatiwa for his vision in transforming the energy sector in the State.

.

The Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources, Rasaq Obe, echoed the importance of the initiative, commending the governor for backing the it from the outset and demonstrating his dedication to improving the lives of the people.

Advertisement

Governor, of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has officially inaugurated the O’Datiwa Meters, kickstarting electricity mass metering programme across the State.

This is In line with his promise to reform the power sector and ease the burden of the people of the State in accessing electricity.

Speaking at the launch event, held at the Cocoa Conference Hall of the Governor’s Office in Akure, Aiyedatiwa stated that the initiative would put an end to arbitrary and inflated electricity bills.

Advertisement

He emphasised the significance of the initiative in ensuring a transparent, fair, and efficient electricity supply system.

The governor stressed that accurate metering is not only a technical necessity but a fundamental right for all consumers

According to him, it will help eliminate the uncertainties and discrepancies that have long affected the billing process.

In his welcome address, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Energy, Johnson Alabi, commended Governor Aiyedatiwa for his vision in transforming the energy sector in the State.

.

The Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources, Rasaq Obe, echoed the importance of the initiative, commending the governor for backing the it from the outset and demonstrating his dedication to improving the lives of the people.

Advertisement

Governor, of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has officially inaugurated the O’Datiwa Meters, kickstarting electricity mass metering programme across the State.

This is In line with his promise to reform the power sector and ease the burden of the people of the State in accessing electricity.

Speaking at the launch event, held at the Cocoa Conference Hall of the Governor’s Office in Akure, Aiyedatiwa stated that the initiative would put an end to arbitrary and inflated electricity bills.

Advertisement

He emphasised the significance of the initiative in ensuring a transparent, fair, and efficient electricity supply system.

The governor stressed that accurate metering is not only a technical necessity but a fundamental right for all consumers

According to him, it will help eliminate the uncertainties and discrepancies that have long affected the billing process.

In his welcome address, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Energy, Johnson Alabi, commended Governor Aiyedatiwa for his vision in transforming the energy sector in the State.

.

The Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources, Rasaq Obe, echoed the importance of the initiative, commending the governor for backing the it from the outset and demonstrating his dedication to improving the lives of the people.

Advertisement

Governor, of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has officially inaugurated the O’Datiwa Meters, kickstarting electricity mass metering programme across the State.

This is In line with his promise to reform the power sector and ease the burden of the people of the State in accessing electricity.

Speaking at the launch event, held at the Cocoa Conference Hall of the Governor’s Office in Akure, Aiyedatiwa stated that the initiative would put an end to arbitrary and inflated electricity bills.

Advertisement

He emphasised the significance of the initiative in ensuring a transparent, fair, and efficient electricity supply system.

The governor stressed that accurate metering is not only a technical necessity but a fundamental right for all consumers

According to him, it will help eliminate the uncertainties and discrepancies that have long affected the billing process.

In his welcome address, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Energy, Johnson Alabi, commended Governor Aiyedatiwa for his vision in transforming the energy sector in the State.

.

The Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources, Rasaq Obe, echoed the importance of the initiative, commending the governor for backing the it from the outset and demonstrating his dedication to improving the lives of the people.

Advertisement

Governor, of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has officially inaugurated the O’Datiwa Meters, kickstarting electricity mass metering programme across the State.

This is In line with his promise to reform the power sector and ease the burden of the people of the State in accessing electricity.

Speaking at the launch event, held at the Cocoa Conference Hall of the Governor’s Office in Akure, Aiyedatiwa stated that the initiative would put an end to arbitrary and inflated electricity bills.

Advertisement

He emphasised the significance of the initiative in ensuring a transparent, fair, and efficient electricity supply system.

The governor stressed that accurate metering is not only a technical necessity but a fundamental right for all consumers

According to him, it will help eliminate the uncertainties and discrepancies that have long affected the billing process.

In his welcome address, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Energy, Johnson Alabi, commended Governor Aiyedatiwa for his vision in transforming the energy sector in the State.

.

The Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources, Rasaq Obe, echoed the importance of the initiative, commending the governor for backing the it from the outset and demonstrating his dedication to improving the lives of the people.

Advertisement

Governor, of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has officially inaugurated the O’Datiwa Meters, kickstarting electricity mass metering programme across the State.

This is In line with his promise to reform the power sector and ease the burden of the people of the State in accessing electricity.

Speaking at the launch event, held at the Cocoa Conference Hall of the Governor’s Office in Akure, Aiyedatiwa stated that the initiative would put an end to arbitrary and inflated electricity bills.

Advertisement

He emphasised the significance of the initiative in ensuring a transparent, fair, and efficient electricity supply system.

The governor stressed that accurate metering is not only a technical necessity but a fundamental right for all consumers

According to him, it will help eliminate the uncertainties and discrepancies that have long affected the billing process.

In his welcome address, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Energy, Johnson Alabi, commended Governor Aiyedatiwa for his vision in transforming the energy sector in the State.

.

The Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources, Rasaq Obe, echoed the importance of the initiative, commending the governor for backing the it from the outset and demonstrating his dedication to improving the lives of the people.

Advertisement

Governor, of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has officially inaugurated the O’Datiwa Meters, kickstarting electricity mass metering programme across the State.

This is In line with his promise to reform the power sector and ease the burden of the people of the State in accessing electricity.

Speaking at the launch event, held at the Cocoa Conference Hall of the Governor’s Office in Akure, Aiyedatiwa stated that the initiative would put an end to arbitrary and inflated electricity bills.

Advertisement

He emphasised the significance of the initiative in ensuring a transparent, fair, and efficient electricity supply system.

The governor stressed that accurate metering is not only a technical necessity but a fundamental right for all consumers

According to him, it will help eliminate the uncertainties and discrepancies that have long affected the billing process.

In his welcome address, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Energy, Johnson Alabi, commended Governor Aiyedatiwa for his vision in transforming the energy sector in the State.

.

The Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources, Rasaq Obe, echoed the importance of the initiative, commending the governor for backing the it from the outset and demonstrating his dedication to improving the lives of the people.

Advertisement

Governor, of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has officially inaugurated the O’Datiwa Meters, kickstarting electricity mass metering programme across the State.

This is In line with his promise to reform the power sector and ease the burden of the people of the State in accessing electricity.

Speaking at the launch event, held at the Cocoa Conference Hall of the Governor’s Office in Akure, Aiyedatiwa stated that the initiative would put an end to arbitrary and inflated electricity bills.

Advertisement

He emphasised the significance of the initiative in ensuring a transparent, fair, and efficient electricity supply system.

The governor stressed that accurate metering is not only a technical necessity but a fundamental right for all consumers

According to him, it will help eliminate the uncertainties and discrepancies that have long affected the billing process.

In his welcome address, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Energy, Johnson Alabi, commended Governor Aiyedatiwa for his vision in transforming the energy sector in the State.

.

The Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources, Rasaq Obe, echoed the importance of the initiative, commending the governor for backing the it from the outset and demonstrating his dedication to improving the lives of the people.