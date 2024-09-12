The Nigerian Governors Forum, led by its chairman, Governor Abdulrahaman Abdulrazak of Kwara state, has visited Maiduguri, the capital of Borno state, to express condolences to the state’s government and people following the flood disaster that destroyed thousands of residential houses, shops, markets, schools, and hospitals.

He is accompanied by the governors of Lagos and Ondo states, as well as some National Assembly members.

Their visit is also to assure their support for the Borno administration and to convey a message to the federal government of further support to cushion the sufferings of victims.

Governor Babagana Zulum thanked the delegation for their visit and asked for greater assistance for victims.

