Coalition for Good Governance which is an assemblage of over 90 Civil societies, non-governmental organisations, community based and public interest groups have called on the authorities of the Dangote refinery to be transparent regarding the refinery’s cost of production of PMS per litre as this information will ensure fair pricing, transparency and accountability.

They also urged Nigeria Police to conduct due diligence on the NLC President, Joe Ajaero on suspected links to alleged terrorism, cyber crime, subversion, and criminal conspiracy while urging the Labour leader to clear himself of all allegations.

