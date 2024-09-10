The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Egbetokun Olukayode Adeolu, on Tuesday 10th September 2024 at the Goodluck Jonathan Peacekeeping Hall, Force Headquarters, Abuja, decorated newly promoted Senior Police Officers with their new ranks amidst cheers from their families, friends, and professional colleagues.

The promotion included the elevation of 8 CPs to the rank of AIG and 15 DCs to the substantive rank of CP. This is sequel to the recent promotion approved by the Police Service Commission at the request of the IGP

The newly decorated officers from the rank of Commissioner to Assistant Inspectors General of Police include AIGs Benneth Igwe, Suleiman Mohammed Abdul, Augustina Nwuka Ogbodo, Stephen Olanrewaju, Kenechukwu Onwuemelie, Fayoade Adegoke Mustapha, Adegboyega Funsho Adegboye, and AIG Mohammed Bala Labbo.

In addition, the decorated officers from the rank of Deputy Commissioners of Police to Commissioners of Police are CP Innocent Ifeanyi Emenari, CP Betty Enekpen Otimenyin, CP James Iroegbunam Nwokolo, CP Felix Nka Oben, CP Olusegun Eyitayo, CP Ugobueze Ogbodo, CP Ohagwu Felix Ndukwe, CP Taylor Lennox Olarewaju, CP Sa’adatu Ismaila, CP Olabode Adeleye Akinbamilowo, CP Regina Cosmas Udoette, CP Francis Omatimeyin Gbiwen, CP Afolabi Wilfred Olatokunbo, CP Ohiozoba Oyakhire Ehiede and CP Anthonia Adaku Uche-Anya.

Advertisement

In attendance was the Honorable Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, His Excellency Barrister Nyesom Wike; Right Honorable Anayo Onwuegbu; the Former Governor of Akwa Ibom State, His Excellency Obong Victor Attah; the Former Governor of Imo State, Dr Achike Odinwa; The NBA President, Mazi Afam Josiah SAN; The Federal Commissioner of the Code of Conduct Bureau, Hon. E.J. Agbonayima; DIG Leye Oyebade (Rtd); AIG Yetunde Longe (Rtd); the Force Management Team; serving and retired Senior Police Officers, families of promotes and other dignitaries.

In the same vein, the IGP has ordered the posting of the newly promoted officers to various commands and formations. AIG Mohammed Ali, AIG Fayoade Adegoke Mustapha mni, AIG Julius Okoro, and AIG Benneth Igweh, have been posted as Zonal AIGs of Zones 1, 2, 4, and 7 respectively. AIG Sulaiman Mohammed has been posted as AIG Police Accounts and Budget. Among the posted Commissioners of Police are CP Ibrahim Balarabe to CP Western PAP, CP Olabode Adeleye to CP Intelligence FID FHQ, Abuja and CP Felix Oben to Anti-Fraud FCID ANNEX Enugu State.

The Inspector-General of Police while congratulating the newly promoted officers, reiterates that every one of them is an ambassador of the Nigeria Police Force and charged them to discharge the schedules of their new ranks within the dictates of the rule of law and citizens’ expectations as the Nigeria Police Force keep working towards a safer country for all citizenry.

Advertisement

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Egbetokun Olukayode Adeolu, on Tuesday 10th September 2024 at the Goodluck Jonathan Peacekeeping Hall, Force Headquarters, Abuja, decorated newly promoted Senior Police Officers with their new ranks amidst cheers from their families, friends, and professional colleagues.

The promotion included the elevation of 8 CPs to the rank of AIG and 15 DCs to the substantive rank of CP. This is sequel to the recent promotion approved by the Police Service Commission at the request of the IGP

The newly decorated officers from the rank of Commissioner to Assistant Inspectors General of Police include AIGs Benneth Igwe, Suleiman Mohammed Abdul, Augustina Nwuka Ogbodo, Stephen Olanrewaju, Kenechukwu Onwuemelie, Fayoade Adegoke Mustapha, Adegboyega Funsho Adegboye, and AIG Mohammed Bala Labbo.

In addition, the decorated officers from the rank of Deputy Commissioners of Police to Commissioners of Police are CP Innocent Ifeanyi Emenari, CP Betty Enekpen Otimenyin, CP James Iroegbunam Nwokolo, CP Felix Nka Oben, CP Olusegun Eyitayo, CP Ugobueze Ogbodo, CP Ohagwu Felix Ndukwe, CP Taylor Lennox Olarewaju, CP Sa’adatu Ismaila, CP Olabode Adeleye Akinbamilowo, CP Regina Cosmas Udoette, CP Francis Omatimeyin Gbiwen, CP Afolabi Wilfred Olatokunbo, CP Ohiozoba Oyakhire Ehiede and CP Anthonia Adaku Uche-Anya.

Advertisement

In attendance was the Honorable Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, His Excellency Barrister Nyesom Wike; Right Honorable Anayo Onwuegbu; the Former Governor of Akwa Ibom State, His Excellency Obong Victor Attah; the Former Governor of Imo State, Dr Achike Odinwa; The NBA President, Mazi Afam Josiah SAN; The Federal Commissioner of the Code of Conduct Bureau, Hon. E.J. Agbonayima; DIG Leye Oyebade (Rtd); AIG Yetunde Longe (Rtd); the Force Management Team; serving and retired Senior Police Officers, families of promotes and other dignitaries.

In the same vein, the IGP has ordered the posting of the newly promoted officers to various commands and formations. AIG Mohammed Ali, AIG Fayoade Adegoke Mustapha mni, AIG Julius Okoro, and AIG Benneth Igweh, have been posted as Zonal AIGs of Zones 1, 2, 4, and 7 respectively. AIG Sulaiman Mohammed has been posted as AIG Police Accounts and Budget. Among the posted Commissioners of Police are CP Ibrahim Balarabe to CP Western PAP, CP Olabode Adeleye to CP Intelligence FID FHQ, Abuja and CP Felix Oben to Anti-Fraud FCID ANNEX Enugu State.

The Inspector-General of Police while congratulating the newly promoted officers, reiterates that every one of them is an ambassador of the Nigeria Police Force and charged them to discharge the schedules of their new ranks within the dictates of the rule of law and citizens’ expectations as the Nigeria Police Force keep working towards a safer country for all citizenry.

Advertisement

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Egbetokun Olukayode Adeolu, on Tuesday 10th September 2024 at the Goodluck Jonathan Peacekeeping Hall, Force Headquarters, Abuja, decorated newly promoted Senior Police Officers with their new ranks amidst cheers from their families, friends, and professional colleagues.

The promotion included the elevation of 8 CPs to the rank of AIG and 15 DCs to the substantive rank of CP. This is sequel to the recent promotion approved by the Police Service Commission at the request of the IGP

The newly decorated officers from the rank of Commissioner to Assistant Inspectors General of Police include AIGs Benneth Igwe, Suleiman Mohammed Abdul, Augustina Nwuka Ogbodo, Stephen Olanrewaju, Kenechukwu Onwuemelie, Fayoade Adegoke Mustapha, Adegboyega Funsho Adegboye, and AIG Mohammed Bala Labbo.

In addition, the decorated officers from the rank of Deputy Commissioners of Police to Commissioners of Police are CP Innocent Ifeanyi Emenari, CP Betty Enekpen Otimenyin, CP James Iroegbunam Nwokolo, CP Felix Nka Oben, CP Olusegun Eyitayo, CP Ugobueze Ogbodo, CP Ohagwu Felix Ndukwe, CP Taylor Lennox Olarewaju, CP Sa’adatu Ismaila, CP Olabode Adeleye Akinbamilowo, CP Regina Cosmas Udoette, CP Francis Omatimeyin Gbiwen, CP Afolabi Wilfred Olatokunbo, CP Ohiozoba Oyakhire Ehiede and CP Anthonia Adaku Uche-Anya.

Advertisement

In attendance was the Honorable Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, His Excellency Barrister Nyesom Wike; Right Honorable Anayo Onwuegbu; the Former Governor of Akwa Ibom State, His Excellency Obong Victor Attah; the Former Governor of Imo State, Dr Achike Odinwa; The NBA President, Mazi Afam Josiah SAN; The Federal Commissioner of the Code of Conduct Bureau, Hon. E.J. Agbonayima; DIG Leye Oyebade (Rtd); AIG Yetunde Longe (Rtd); the Force Management Team; serving and retired Senior Police Officers, families of promotes and other dignitaries.

In the same vein, the IGP has ordered the posting of the newly promoted officers to various commands and formations. AIG Mohammed Ali, AIG Fayoade Adegoke Mustapha mni, AIG Julius Okoro, and AIG Benneth Igweh, have been posted as Zonal AIGs of Zones 1, 2, 4, and 7 respectively. AIG Sulaiman Mohammed has been posted as AIG Police Accounts and Budget. Among the posted Commissioners of Police are CP Ibrahim Balarabe to CP Western PAP, CP Olabode Adeleye to CP Intelligence FID FHQ, Abuja and CP Felix Oben to Anti-Fraud FCID ANNEX Enugu State.

The Inspector-General of Police while congratulating the newly promoted officers, reiterates that every one of them is an ambassador of the Nigeria Police Force and charged them to discharge the schedules of their new ranks within the dictates of the rule of law and citizens’ expectations as the Nigeria Police Force keep working towards a safer country for all citizenry.

Advertisement

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Egbetokun Olukayode Adeolu, on Tuesday 10th September 2024 at the Goodluck Jonathan Peacekeeping Hall, Force Headquarters, Abuja, decorated newly promoted Senior Police Officers with their new ranks amidst cheers from their families, friends, and professional colleagues.

The promotion included the elevation of 8 CPs to the rank of AIG and 15 DCs to the substantive rank of CP. This is sequel to the recent promotion approved by the Police Service Commission at the request of the IGP

The newly decorated officers from the rank of Commissioner to Assistant Inspectors General of Police include AIGs Benneth Igwe, Suleiman Mohammed Abdul, Augustina Nwuka Ogbodo, Stephen Olanrewaju, Kenechukwu Onwuemelie, Fayoade Adegoke Mustapha, Adegboyega Funsho Adegboye, and AIG Mohammed Bala Labbo.

In addition, the decorated officers from the rank of Deputy Commissioners of Police to Commissioners of Police are CP Innocent Ifeanyi Emenari, CP Betty Enekpen Otimenyin, CP James Iroegbunam Nwokolo, CP Felix Nka Oben, CP Olusegun Eyitayo, CP Ugobueze Ogbodo, CP Ohagwu Felix Ndukwe, CP Taylor Lennox Olarewaju, CP Sa’adatu Ismaila, CP Olabode Adeleye Akinbamilowo, CP Regina Cosmas Udoette, CP Francis Omatimeyin Gbiwen, CP Afolabi Wilfred Olatokunbo, CP Ohiozoba Oyakhire Ehiede and CP Anthonia Adaku Uche-Anya.

Advertisement

In attendance was the Honorable Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, His Excellency Barrister Nyesom Wike; Right Honorable Anayo Onwuegbu; the Former Governor of Akwa Ibom State, His Excellency Obong Victor Attah; the Former Governor of Imo State, Dr Achike Odinwa; The NBA President, Mazi Afam Josiah SAN; The Federal Commissioner of the Code of Conduct Bureau, Hon. E.J. Agbonayima; DIG Leye Oyebade (Rtd); AIG Yetunde Longe (Rtd); the Force Management Team; serving and retired Senior Police Officers, families of promotes and other dignitaries.

In the same vein, the IGP has ordered the posting of the newly promoted officers to various commands and formations. AIG Mohammed Ali, AIG Fayoade Adegoke Mustapha mni, AIG Julius Okoro, and AIG Benneth Igweh, have been posted as Zonal AIGs of Zones 1, 2, 4, and 7 respectively. AIG Sulaiman Mohammed has been posted as AIG Police Accounts and Budget. Among the posted Commissioners of Police are CP Ibrahim Balarabe to CP Western PAP, CP Olabode Adeleye to CP Intelligence FID FHQ, Abuja and CP Felix Oben to Anti-Fraud FCID ANNEX Enugu State.

The Inspector-General of Police while congratulating the newly promoted officers, reiterates that every one of them is an ambassador of the Nigeria Police Force and charged them to discharge the schedules of their new ranks within the dictates of the rule of law and citizens’ expectations as the Nigeria Police Force keep working towards a safer country for all citizenry.

Advertisement

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Egbetokun Olukayode Adeolu, on Tuesday 10th September 2024 at the Goodluck Jonathan Peacekeeping Hall, Force Headquarters, Abuja, decorated newly promoted Senior Police Officers with their new ranks amidst cheers from their families, friends, and professional colleagues.

The promotion included the elevation of 8 CPs to the rank of AIG and 15 DCs to the substantive rank of CP. This is sequel to the recent promotion approved by the Police Service Commission at the request of the IGP

The newly decorated officers from the rank of Commissioner to Assistant Inspectors General of Police include AIGs Benneth Igwe, Suleiman Mohammed Abdul, Augustina Nwuka Ogbodo, Stephen Olanrewaju, Kenechukwu Onwuemelie, Fayoade Adegoke Mustapha, Adegboyega Funsho Adegboye, and AIG Mohammed Bala Labbo.

In addition, the decorated officers from the rank of Deputy Commissioners of Police to Commissioners of Police are CP Innocent Ifeanyi Emenari, CP Betty Enekpen Otimenyin, CP James Iroegbunam Nwokolo, CP Felix Nka Oben, CP Olusegun Eyitayo, CP Ugobueze Ogbodo, CP Ohagwu Felix Ndukwe, CP Taylor Lennox Olarewaju, CP Sa’adatu Ismaila, CP Olabode Adeleye Akinbamilowo, CP Regina Cosmas Udoette, CP Francis Omatimeyin Gbiwen, CP Afolabi Wilfred Olatokunbo, CP Ohiozoba Oyakhire Ehiede and CP Anthonia Adaku Uche-Anya.

Advertisement

In attendance was the Honorable Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, His Excellency Barrister Nyesom Wike; Right Honorable Anayo Onwuegbu; the Former Governor of Akwa Ibom State, His Excellency Obong Victor Attah; the Former Governor of Imo State, Dr Achike Odinwa; The NBA President, Mazi Afam Josiah SAN; The Federal Commissioner of the Code of Conduct Bureau, Hon. E.J. Agbonayima; DIG Leye Oyebade (Rtd); AIG Yetunde Longe (Rtd); the Force Management Team; serving and retired Senior Police Officers, families of promotes and other dignitaries.

In the same vein, the IGP has ordered the posting of the newly promoted officers to various commands and formations. AIG Mohammed Ali, AIG Fayoade Adegoke Mustapha mni, AIG Julius Okoro, and AIG Benneth Igweh, have been posted as Zonal AIGs of Zones 1, 2, 4, and 7 respectively. AIG Sulaiman Mohammed has been posted as AIG Police Accounts and Budget. Among the posted Commissioners of Police are CP Ibrahim Balarabe to CP Western PAP, CP Olabode Adeleye to CP Intelligence FID FHQ, Abuja and CP Felix Oben to Anti-Fraud FCID ANNEX Enugu State.

The Inspector-General of Police while congratulating the newly promoted officers, reiterates that every one of them is an ambassador of the Nigeria Police Force and charged them to discharge the schedules of their new ranks within the dictates of the rule of law and citizens’ expectations as the Nigeria Police Force keep working towards a safer country for all citizenry.

Advertisement

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Egbetokun Olukayode Adeolu, on Tuesday 10th September 2024 at the Goodluck Jonathan Peacekeeping Hall, Force Headquarters, Abuja, decorated newly promoted Senior Police Officers with their new ranks amidst cheers from their families, friends, and professional colleagues.

The promotion included the elevation of 8 CPs to the rank of AIG and 15 DCs to the substantive rank of CP. This is sequel to the recent promotion approved by the Police Service Commission at the request of the IGP

The newly decorated officers from the rank of Commissioner to Assistant Inspectors General of Police include AIGs Benneth Igwe, Suleiman Mohammed Abdul, Augustina Nwuka Ogbodo, Stephen Olanrewaju, Kenechukwu Onwuemelie, Fayoade Adegoke Mustapha, Adegboyega Funsho Adegboye, and AIG Mohammed Bala Labbo.

In addition, the decorated officers from the rank of Deputy Commissioners of Police to Commissioners of Police are CP Innocent Ifeanyi Emenari, CP Betty Enekpen Otimenyin, CP James Iroegbunam Nwokolo, CP Felix Nka Oben, CP Olusegun Eyitayo, CP Ugobueze Ogbodo, CP Ohagwu Felix Ndukwe, CP Taylor Lennox Olarewaju, CP Sa’adatu Ismaila, CP Olabode Adeleye Akinbamilowo, CP Regina Cosmas Udoette, CP Francis Omatimeyin Gbiwen, CP Afolabi Wilfred Olatokunbo, CP Ohiozoba Oyakhire Ehiede and CP Anthonia Adaku Uche-Anya.

Advertisement

In attendance was the Honorable Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, His Excellency Barrister Nyesom Wike; Right Honorable Anayo Onwuegbu; the Former Governor of Akwa Ibom State, His Excellency Obong Victor Attah; the Former Governor of Imo State, Dr Achike Odinwa; The NBA President, Mazi Afam Josiah SAN; The Federal Commissioner of the Code of Conduct Bureau, Hon. E.J. Agbonayima; DIG Leye Oyebade (Rtd); AIG Yetunde Longe (Rtd); the Force Management Team; serving and retired Senior Police Officers, families of promotes and other dignitaries.

In the same vein, the IGP has ordered the posting of the newly promoted officers to various commands and formations. AIG Mohammed Ali, AIG Fayoade Adegoke Mustapha mni, AIG Julius Okoro, and AIG Benneth Igweh, have been posted as Zonal AIGs of Zones 1, 2, 4, and 7 respectively. AIG Sulaiman Mohammed has been posted as AIG Police Accounts and Budget. Among the posted Commissioners of Police are CP Ibrahim Balarabe to CP Western PAP, CP Olabode Adeleye to CP Intelligence FID FHQ, Abuja and CP Felix Oben to Anti-Fraud FCID ANNEX Enugu State.

The Inspector-General of Police while congratulating the newly promoted officers, reiterates that every one of them is an ambassador of the Nigeria Police Force and charged them to discharge the schedules of their new ranks within the dictates of the rule of law and citizens’ expectations as the Nigeria Police Force keep working towards a safer country for all citizenry.

Advertisement

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Egbetokun Olukayode Adeolu, on Tuesday 10th September 2024 at the Goodluck Jonathan Peacekeeping Hall, Force Headquarters, Abuja, decorated newly promoted Senior Police Officers with their new ranks amidst cheers from their families, friends, and professional colleagues.

The promotion included the elevation of 8 CPs to the rank of AIG and 15 DCs to the substantive rank of CP. This is sequel to the recent promotion approved by the Police Service Commission at the request of the IGP

The newly decorated officers from the rank of Commissioner to Assistant Inspectors General of Police include AIGs Benneth Igwe, Suleiman Mohammed Abdul, Augustina Nwuka Ogbodo, Stephen Olanrewaju, Kenechukwu Onwuemelie, Fayoade Adegoke Mustapha, Adegboyega Funsho Adegboye, and AIG Mohammed Bala Labbo.

In addition, the decorated officers from the rank of Deputy Commissioners of Police to Commissioners of Police are CP Innocent Ifeanyi Emenari, CP Betty Enekpen Otimenyin, CP James Iroegbunam Nwokolo, CP Felix Nka Oben, CP Olusegun Eyitayo, CP Ugobueze Ogbodo, CP Ohagwu Felix Ndukwe, CP Taylor Lennox Olarewaju, CP Sa’adatu Ismaila, CP Olabode Adeleye Akinbamilowo, CP Regina Cosmas Udoette, CP Francis Omatimeyin Gbiwen, CP Afolabi Wilfred Olatokunbo, CP Ohiozoba Oyakhire Ehiede and CP Anthonia Adaku Uche-Anya.

Advertisement

In attendance was the Honorable Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, His Excellency Barrister Nyesom Wike; Right Honorable Anayo Onwuegbu; the Former Governor of Akwa Ibom State, His Excellency Obong Victor Attah; the Former Governor of Imo State, Dr Achike Odinwa; The NBA President, Mazi Afam Josiah SAN; The Federal Commissioner of the Code of Conduct Bureau, Hon. E.J. Agbonayima; DIG Leye Oyebade (Rtd); AIG Yetunde Longe (Rtd); the Force Management Team; serving and retired Senior Police Officers, families of promotes and other dignitaries.

In the same vein, the IGP has ordered the posting of the newly promoted officers to various commands and formations. AIG Mohammed Ali, AIG Fayoade Adegoke Mustapha mni, AIG Julius Okoro, and AIG Benneth Igweh, have been posted as Zonal AIGs of Zones 1, 2, 4, and 7 respectively. AIG Sulaiman Mohammed has been posted as AIG Police Accounts and Budget. Among the posted Commissioners of Police are CP Ibrahim Balarabe to CP Western PAP, CP Olabode Adeleye to CP Intelligence FID FHQ, Abuja and CP Felix Oben to Anti-Fraud FCID ANNEX Enugu State.

The Inspector-General of Police while congratulating the newly promoted officers, reiterates that every one of them is an ambassador of the Nigeria Police Force and charged them to discharge the schedules of their new ranks within the dictates of the rule of law and citizens’ expectations as the Nigeria Police Force keep working towards a safer country for all citizenry.

Advertisement

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Egbetokun Olukayode Adeolu, on Tuesday 10th September 2024 at the Goodluck Jonathan Peacekeeping Hall, Force Headquarters, Abuja, decorated newly promoted Senior Police Officers with their new ranks amidst cheers from their families, friends, and professional colleagues.

The promotion included the elevation of 8 CPs to the rank of AIG and 15 DCs to the substantive rank of CP. This is sequel to the recent promotion approved by the Police Service Commission at the request of the IGP

The newly decorated officers from the rank of Commissioner to Assistant Inspectors General of Police include AIGs Benneth Igwe, Suleiman Mohammed Abdul, Augustina Nwuka Ogbodo, Stephen Olanrewaju, Kenechukwu Onwuemelie, Fayoade Adegoke Mustapha, Adegboyega Funsho Adegboye, and AIG Mohammed Bala Labbo.

In addition, the decorated officers from the rank of Deputy Commissioners of Police to Commissioners of Police are CP Innocent Ifeanyi Emenari, CP Betty Enekpen Otimenyin, CP James Iroegbunam Nwokolo, CP Felix Nka Oben, CP Olusegun Eyitayo, CP Ugobueze Ogbodo, CP Ohagwu Felix Ndukwe, CP Taylor Lennox Olarewaju, CP Sa’adatu Ismaila, CP Olabode Adeleye Akinbamilowo, CP Regina Cosmas Udoette, CP Francis Omatimeyin Gbiwen, CP Afolabi Wilfred Olatokunbo, CP Ohiozoba Oyakhire Ehiede and CP Anthonia Adaku Uche-Anya.

Advertisement

In attendance was the Honorable Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, His Excellency Barrister Nyesom Wike; Right Honorable Anayo Onwuegbu; the Former Governor of Akwa Ibom State, His Excellency Obong Victor Attah; the Former Governor of Imo State, Dr Achike Odinwa; The NBA President, Mazi Afam Josiah SAN; The Federal Commissioner of the Code of Conduct Bureau, Hon. E.J. Agbonayima; DIG Leye Oyebade (Rtd); AIG Yetunde Longe (Rtd); the Force Management Team; serving and retired Senior Police Officers, families of promotes and other dignitaries.

In the same vein, the IGP has ordered the posting of the newly promoted officers to various commands and formations. AIG Mohammed Ali, AIG Fayoade Adegoke Mustapha mni, AIG Julius Okoro, and AIG Benneth Igweh, have been posted as Zonal AIGs of Zones 1, 2, 4, and 7 respectively. AIG Sulaiman Mohammed has been posted as AIG Police Accounts and Budget. Among the posted Commissioners of Police are CP Ibrahim Balarabe to CP Western PAP, CP Olabode Adeleye to CP Intelligence FID FHQ, Abuja and CP Felix Oben to Anti-Fraud FCID ANNEX Enugu State.

The Inspector-General of Police while congratulating the newly promoted officers, reiterates that every one of them is an ambassador of the Nigeria Police Force and charged them to discharge the schedules of their new ranks within the dictates of the rule of law and citizens’ expectations as the Nigeria Police Force keep working towards a safer country for all citizenry.