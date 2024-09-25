The Nigerian Army has cleared Colonel I.B. Abdulkareem of wrongdoing after a now-discharged female soldier, Private Ruth Ogunleye, claimed that her superior officer and other officers, including Colonel GS Ogor and Brigadier General IB Solebo, made her life hell and should be held accountable if anything happened to her.

Major General Onyema Nwachukwu, the army’s spokesman, stated that the army investigated the charges and concluded Ms. Ogunleye was mentally disturbed.

She refused medical treatment, resulting in her expulsion from the Nigerian Army.

It’s been 9 months since Private Ruth Ogunleye posted her initial social media video accusing her higher commanders, Colonel I.B. Abdulkareem, Colonel GS Ogor, and Brigadier General IB Solebo made her life terrible.

She particularly accused Colonel Abdulkareem of repeatedly attempting to abuse her, providing injections against her will, forcibly removing her from her home, and detaining her in a psychiatric facility for several months after she refused his sexual advances.

The Nigerian Army authorities investigated the matter and reached conclusions.

TVC News gathered that Private Ruth Ogunleye is no longer in service. She was discharged on 14 June, with benefits she was not entitled to.

While the army is seeking closure in the case, Ms. Ogunleye appears unwilling to let go.