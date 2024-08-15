Relief supplies have begun to arrive in Kwakware village, Suru Local Government Area, Kebbi state, after floodwaters struck the town on Sunday, leaving the whole population homeless.

The floodwaters followed a heavy rain on Sunday night, displacing inhabitants, including women, children, and animals, who are now camped at the town’s only primary school.

Bello Kaoje, a member of the National Assembly who represents the Suru/Bagudo local government area in Kebbi state, has arrived at the afflicted town with crucial relief items for the displaced.

Accompanied by the deputy speaker of the state House of Assembly; the Commissioenr of Information and Culture Yakubu Ahmed Birnin Kebbi and party officials, the delegation, met a town in which many houses have already collapsed.

Items donated to the victims include mats, blankets, mattress, Mosquito nets, bags of grains and the sum of two million Naira.

Speaking shortly after donating the relief items, Honorable Bello Kaoje sympathized with the villagers.

Also speaking, the Commissioner of Information Yakubu Ahmed assured the victims of immediate assistance from the state government.

The affected villagers expressed their appreciation for the quick response by the member of the House of Representatives.

They called for more assistance from the state and federal government as some remaining houses have already shown signs of possible collapse.

No life was lost in the disaster.