Ekiti state government says it is committed to transforming the agricultural sector towards enhancing productivity and food security in the state.

The state commissioner for Agriculture and food security Boluwade stated this at the stakeholders engagement meeting by the livestock productivity and resilience support project

The stakeholders meeting with the theme: BUILDING THE RESILIENCE OF LIVESTOCK FARMERS THROUGH MARKET LINKAGES AND ACCESSIBILITY had in attendance stakeholders from different livestock sectors.

The crucial roles livestock farmers play in the economy and lives of people as veritable source of income, employment and food security are unquantifiable even in the face of challenges, particularly access to markets, market information, market fluctuations, climate change and other emerging challenges.

The engagement meeting was to hear from stakeholders, their experiences and challenges which could form the basis of finding common solutions to mitigate the challenges confronting the livestock industry and the livestock farmers.

The state commissioner for Agriculture and food security, Ebenezer Bulowade who was represented noted that the livestock productivity and resilience support project, L-Pres, provides strategic input on long term approach and desire to developing and transforming the livestock sub-sector, which is why the state keyed into the project.

The commissioner wants collective synergy among Stakeholders saying the success of L-Pres in Ekiti depends on them to achieve productivity in the livestock value chain in the state.

For the permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Olugbenga Odesanmi who was represented by Alofe Anthony the meeting will foster collaboration and cooperation among Stakeholders, identify and address common needs, and as well address the impact of social and environmental safety in the livestock sub sector.

The National coordinator, and the state Coordinator, noted that the engagement is aimed at identifying solutions that will strengthen market linkages and accessibility for livestock farmers.

Resource person, Professor James Okunlola in a lecture titled Building the Resilience of Livestock Farmers Through Market Linkage and Accessibility emphasised the need for value chains in the livestock Agriculture sector to move with the contemporary trend so as to be able to prevent posible deficits in livestock production.

Ekiti state university in her lecture titled THE IMPACT OF SOCIAL AND ENVIRONMENTAL SAFETY IN THE LIVESTOCK SUB-SECTOR emphasised the need to protect the environment towards preventing or mitigating negative environmental impacts on livestock and also sustain eco friendly environment.

The stakeholders engagement meeting also featured interactive and discussion.