The Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu has emphasised the importance of prompt payment of electricity bills and urged consumers to desist from power theft and vandalisation of power infrastructure.

This appeal was made during an assessment visit to the Calabar Power Plant, operated by the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC). Tina Akwaeke completes the report.

During his tour of the facility Minister noted that the Calabar power generation plant, with an installed capacity of 625 megawatts, has been underutilized since its commissioning 15 years ago.

He underscored the critical role of the power sector in driving economic growth and national development, highlighting the need for a thorough assessment of the facility.

=sots==

In a show of support, the Cross River State Commissioner for Power and Energy, Prince Eka Williams, expressed the state government’s willingness to take over and efficiently manage the plant, leveraging the expertise of local professionals.

The Minister also paid a courtesy visit to the Governor of Cross River State, Bassey Otu, The meeting provided an opportunity for the Minister to brief the Governor on the outcome of the assessment visit and solicit his support for the federal government’s efforts to revitalise the power sector.