Russia has accused Ukraine of deploying Western rockets, most likely manufactured in the United States, to target a major bridge over the Seym River in the Kursk region, killing volunteers attempting to rescue residents.

Ukrainian forces hit the bridge in the Glushkovsky district of Kursk on Friday as they pushed forward with their incursion into the territory in western Russia.

For the first time, the Kursk region was hit by Western-made rocket launchers, a spokeswoman for the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Maria Zakharova, said.

As a result of the attack on the bridge, it was completely destroyed.

Russian officials also have said the destruction of the bridge will hinder the evacuation of civilians from the area.

Ukraine’s incursion into Kursk comes just months after the US and several of its NATO allies said in May that they had authorised Kyiv to use their weapons to attack targets inside Russia.

The Ukrainian military, which has been battling a Russian invasion since February 2022, launched the Kursk offensive earlier this month – a campaign that has been described as the first incursion by a foreign army into Russia since World War II.

Ukraine said it captured the Russian town of Sudzha, a strategic natural gas hub in the Kursk region.

Kyiv claims it has taken control of 82 settlements in Russia over an area of 1,150sq km (440sq miles) since August 6.

Ukrainian officials have said the country does not aim to hold on to Russian territory.