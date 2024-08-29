Troops of Operation Whirl Punch in Kaduna State have reportedly killed eight suspected bandits during fighting patrols in the Birnin Gwari Local Government Area.

Seven were killed in the Kampanin Doka general area, and one was killed in the Gayam general area.

This was disclosed by Samuel Aruwan

The overseeing commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State.

Following the engagement, troops recovered three AK-47 rifles, eight AK-47 magazines (four loaded with 120 rounds of ammunition), six motorcycles, three mobile phones, two radio sets, and other items, he added.

The Governor of Kaduna State, Uba Sani, has commended the security forces and the General Officer Commanding, 1 Division Nigerian Arm, for their efforts and the success of the operation.

Resident are encouraged to report suspicious individuals seeking treatment for gunshot wounds to specified phone numbers.