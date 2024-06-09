Security forces have invaded identified kidnappers camps at Gidan Dogo and Kweti Forest, in Kaduna State, that is bordering FCT and arrested four suspects, including 2 ex-convicts.

The joint forces comprised the Police, special forces of the Nigerian Army Guards Brigade, the Department of State Service and the hunters.

In a statement, the police said the suspects confessed to being members of a notorious bandit syndicate with the name ‘Mai One Million’, responsible for a series of kidnappings and other heinous crimes in FCT and its environs.

The coordinated operation which resulted in a gunfight between the bandits and the security operatives, forced some of the the bandits to flee while their victims were rescued.

The illegally erected structures by the kidnappers in all the patrolled camps, were all destroyed.