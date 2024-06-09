Armed bandits have abducted a Catholic priest in the Zaman Dabo community, Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The abducted priest, Reverend Father Gabriel Ukeh of Saint Thomas Catholic Church, was reportedly taken from his parish rectory early Sunday morning

This was confirmed in a statement released by the Vicar General of the Kafanchan Catholic Diocese, Reverend Father Emmanuel Kazah.

He stated that this latest incident contributes to the alarming pattern of ransom kidnappings in the region, prompting calls for increased security measures ahead of the Sallah celebration.

While the community unites in prayer for Father Gabriel’s safe return, authorities emphasize the importance of maintaining calm and refraining from violence.

The Police authorities in the state are however yet to comment on this distressing development.