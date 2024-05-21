15 people have regained freedom following a joint rescue operation by security forces.

These victims were kidnapped from their homes in a neighbourhood, in Dawaki in Abuja, by gunmen dressed in military camouflage.

Faith Audu is happy to have regained freedom.

She was among several others kidnapped on Sunday in this neighbourhood in Dawaki, a suburb of Abuja.

But following a joint operation by security forces, she and 10 others were rescued.

She says they were made to walk up the hills for 3 hours before help came.

Four of the victims had earlier escaped being taken up hills.

Julius Lawal is one of them.

Several others taken by the kidnappers are still missing.

Abraham’s girlfriend is among those still missing.

We gathered that security forces are still on the trail of the kidnappers.