Reaction have continued to trail a disturbing story inside Kaduna state where a suspected suicide bomber on Monday detonated an improvised explosive device, killing himself in an attempt to avoid arrest by security operatives.

The name of the suspect is Muhammed Yakubu, sources say he is a Boko Haram commander who migrated to the northwest region and has been on the radar of intelligence and security agencies.

The incident occurred at about 2am on Monday at Keke community in the Chikun Local Government Area of the state.

Police authorities in Kaduna are yet to release any official statements or comment on the development 18 hours after it happened.

However, A leader of the community, who confirmed the incident, revealed that security operatives had trailed the suspect to the house where he was hiding.

He further explained that the suspected terrorist blew up himself with an improvised explosive device when he realized that there was no room for escape.

It was gathered that an AK-47 rifle was recovered from his apartment together with two other live explosive devices.

The wife of the suspected terrorists has been arrested together with another suspect alleged to be sleeper cell.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State had in May 2022 expressed concerns over the influx of insurgents into the state and the emergence of their enclaves in the Chukun and Birnin Gwari Local Government Areas.

This latest incident appears to fuel fears that there may by more suicide bomber or even an illegal IED factory in the state which is yet to be discovered by security authorities.