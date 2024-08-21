A shooting at a school in the northwest of Bosnia and Herzegovina has killed at least three staff members, according to authorities.

According to Adnan Beganovic, a spokesman for the Ministry of Internal Affairs, among those killed in Wednesday’s shooting were the principal, secretary, and a teacher from the Sanski Most High School Center.

The alleged perpetrator is believed to be a former employee of the school.

The Sanski Most town is located approximately 124 miles northwest of the capital, Sarajevo.

Schools in Bosnia are closed for the summer holiday, which means no classes were being held at the time of the shooting.

While no students were present, teachers were meeting to prepare for the upcoming school year.

The suspect used a military firearm, an automatic rifle, to kill three school employees and tried to kill himself, Beganovic told national radio.

The wounded man was reported to be in serious condition and was taken to Banja Luka Hospital.

Police and emergency services were deployed to the site.

The Balkan region has been awash with small arms and weapons since the wars of the 1990s, which saw Yugoslavia break up, particularly in Bosnia, a country of about 3.5 million people. But mass shootings are rare.

The last school shooting in the Balkans took place in May 2023 in Belgrade, Serbia, when a teenager shot dead 10 people, including nine classmates.