As part of activities to mark the 2024 World Humanitarian Day (WHD), the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) reached out to pregnant women at the Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Ortese, Guma Local Government Area (LGA) of Benue state by providing mama kits to support safe delivery for children across the State.

Presenting kits to beneficiaries Chief of UNICEF Field Office, Enugu, Juliet Chiluwe, disclosed that from the beginning of the year till date UNICEF has supported immunization in Benue with over 20,000 people reached.

Chief of the United Nations Children’s Fund UNICEF field office Enugu, Juliet Chiluwe, leads other officials to the Ortese Internally Displaced Persons camp Ortese in Guma local government area of the State to identify and celebrate IDPs on the occasion of the world humanitarian day.

Pregnant women were the focus as they were given mama kits.

Earlier humanitarian actors in the State had embarked on a walk to the State House of Assembly were they presented some demand.

Responding on behalf of the Speaker, majority leader, Saater Tiseer,

pledged to support humanitarian workers in the State to achieve its

aim.

In line with this year’s theme for the world humanitarian day lets

always remember to act for humanity.