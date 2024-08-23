The Supreme Court has affirmed the re-election of Douye Diri as governor of Bayelsa State

The Apex court dismissed the appeal filed by the candidate of the APC Timipre Sylva, in the 2023 governorship election in the state

A five-member panel of the apex court led by Justice Lawal Garba, upheld the judgment of the Court of Appeals delivered on 15th July 2024.

The Appellate court had held that Mr. Sylva’s appeal was an abuse of the Court process for filing two notices of appeal.

The Apex court position is that an appellant has the right to one notice of appeal and not multiple.

In the unanimous judgment, the court dismissed the appeal for lacking merit.

It also held that the tribunal was not in error when it struck out several paragraphs of the petitioner’s reply against the governor’s election.